HOLLYWOOD FOREIGN PRESS ASSOCIATION® ANNOUNCES AWARDS TIMETABLE FOR 80TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE® AWARDS

Nominations will be unveiled December 12, 2022 Changes Made in Television Categories

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association® (HFPA) today announced the awards timetable for the 80th Annual Golden Globe® Awards along with several changes including the splitting of an acting category in television. Nominations will be announced on Monday, December 12, 2022, with award winners announced on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in a ceremony televised live on NBC and Peacock from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Golden Globe Awards are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.

Among the changes include modifications to the supporting acting categories for television. The HFPA has created the following categories immediately eligible for the 80th Golden Globe Awards:

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series/Musical-Comedy or Drama

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series/ Musical-Comedy or Drama

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television

Additionally, the HFPA Board of Directors approved the continuation of rules implemented last year for this year including:

There will continue to be no mandatory motion picture screenings; and

Submissions of motion pictures and television program remain voluntary for eligibility

While we encourage studios to confirm an official screening on the HFPA calendar, this remains voluntary for the 80th Golden Globe Awards. While we encourage studios to submit their eligible content for consideration, this is also not mandatory for Golden Globe consideration this year.

Each motion picture and television project will automatically be eligible as long as it was released during the calendar year of 2022 (or during the longer eligibility window applicable to non-English language motion pictures). All eligible motion pictures and television programs will be included in the reminders list, which is overseen by a select panel that has been assembling a breakdown of all products released throughout the year, and an assignment of relevant categories. Studios, networks, and streamers also will have the option to submit their suggestions for specific categories.

The deadline for Motion Picture and Television submissions is Monday, November 7, 2022.

Rules, submission forms and timetable may be found here.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Timetable

Friday, September 30, 2022 Submission website for 2023 Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entries now open Monday, November 7, 2022 Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms Monday, November 21, 2022 Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be sent to all voters Monday, November 28, 2022 Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m. PT Tuesday, November 29, 2022 Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be sent to all voters Tuesday, December 6, 2022 Final screening date for Motion Pictures Tuesday, December 6, 2022 Final date for Motion Picture press conferences Wednesday, December 7, 2022 Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m. PT Monday, December 12, 2022 Announcement of nominations for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, at 5:00 a.m. PT Friday, December 16, 2022 Final ballots sent to all voters Tuesday, January 3, 2023 Deadline for receipt of final ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m. PT Tuesday, January 10, 2023 5 PM PT/8 PM ET Presentation of the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD FOREIGN PRESS ASSOCIATION:

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was founded in 1943 – then known as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association – by a group of entertainment journalists based in Los Angeles. During World War II, the non-profit organization established a cultural bridge between Tinseltown and millions around the world seeking an escape and inspiration through entertainment. The HFPA continues to do so today with a membership representing more than 55 countries. Since 1944, the group has hosted the annual Golden Globe® Awards – the premier ceremony which honors achievements in both television and film. The licensing fees from the Golden Globe® Awards has enabled the organization to donate more than $50 million to more than 70 entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts over the last three decades. Its efforts include support for diversity programs in partnership with advocacy groups promoting greater access in Hollywood aimed at underserved communities. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGlobes.com and follow us on Twitter (@GoldenGlobes), Facebook (www.facebook.com/GoldenGlobes), Instagram (@GoldenGlobes), and in Spanish on Twitter (@globosdeoro), and Facebook (www.facebook.com/globosdeoropaginaoficial).

