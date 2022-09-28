BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN THOMSON, GA.

At 2235 Harrison Road Southeast

THOMSON, Ga., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 2235 Harrison Road Southeast.

BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewswire)

The clinic, among more than 160 Benchmark locations in Georgia, operates 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

To make an appointment, call 706-842-2820 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Dewey Wilson earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Newberry College and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Augusta University.

Wilson is certified in dry needling and vestibular rehabilitation and is trained in spinal manipulation. His special clinical interests include shoulder, neck and back injuries; post-operative care; balance training and manual therapy.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation