Sphera Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing in Business Intelligence Group Stratus Awards

Newest accolade recognizes leading global ESG firm's ongoing commitment to cloud transformation

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphera, a leading global provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services, today announced that it received a 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in the Business Intelligence Group's annual award program.

The awards identify the companies, products and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies. Sphera received this recognition as a Cloud Integrator for its combination of innovative software applications, as well as its proven, science-based environmental data and consulting solutions that enable companies to operationalize ESG data across their organizations.

Companies today face a myriad of pressures, both internal and external, when it comes to accurately collecting, analyzing and reporting a variety of operational metrics. Regulators, investors and other key stakeholders all continue to demand increased transparency into ESG performance metrics; at the same time, companies must grapple with disconnected data and systems hampering their ability to meet these demands efficiently. Cloud innovation is the key to overcoming these hurdles and making ESG promises a measurable, reportable reality. SpheraCloud software as a service (SaaS) is the first technology solution to seamlessly bring together Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management (ORM) and Product Stewardship functions into one integrated, user-friendly platform that operationalizes ESG.

The SpheraCloud platform enables delivery of integrated sustainability software and data to streamline compliance, gain insights and improve performance in a consistent, transparent and centralized manner. It breaks down information silos so all teams across an organization have a holistic view of the organization's ESG performance and risk profile, allowing them to make more informed business decisions and mitigate risk in real time.

"We are honored to be recognized by Business Intelligence Group as a global leader for cloud computing," said Paul Marushka, Sphera's CEO and president. "As an international company, we strive to develop integrated, technology-driven solutions that enable global businesses to better understand, improve and communicate their ESG performance and risk goals. Empowering organizations to manage and mitigate ESG risk and achieve their ESG objectives is crucial to our mission of creating a safer, more sustainable and productive world."

"The cloud is important to driving informed decision-making using real-time data," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "And Sphera is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud."

About Sphera

Sphera is the leading provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management and Product Stewardship. For more than 30 years, we have served over 6,700 customers and a million-plus users in 80 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at www.sphera.com . Follow Sphera on LinkedIn .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

