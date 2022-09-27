THE SINGLETON FOUNDATION FOR FINANCIAL LITERACY & ENTREPRENEURSHIP LAUNCHES HEARTBROKE ON ITS MILLION STORIES MEDIA PLATFORM, SPONSORED BY EXPERIAN

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship announces today the launch of HeartBroke, a video series addressing the most common challenge couples face - money. The show, on the Million Stories Media ( www.millionstories.com ) platform, is sponsored by global information services company Experian, and brings couples together for frank and honest conversations about their finances and how relationships are tested with financial issues.

In HeartBroke, host and financial expert Misty Lynch delves into why more people break up or get divorced over money than anything else. In this new reality series, we explore the effect money has on relationships…and what can be done about it. Over the course of ten weeks, viewers meet couples of diverse backgrounds and situations who have one thing in common: money problems. Misty will coach them through a game plan to try and help. Will they be able to change their money ways? Or will this be the end?

The exclusive sponsorship is part of Experian's United for Financial Health initiative, which aims to empower and protect consumers to improve their financial health through education and action. In addition to supporting the video series, Experian will amplify the show's themes and advice with complementary content such as financial and credit education resources.

"Experian believes in financial empowerment at all stages of our lives. We are so excited to work with the Singleton Foundation and be part of helping couples in their financial health journey. Not everyone needs a financial coach, but whether it's recovering from the pandemic, a recession, inflation, or managing our normal day-to-day lives, this HeartBroke series will help viewers develop their own strategy to weather any storm with their partners and have long term success," said Abigail Lovell, chief sustainability officer for Experian.

"Our goal has always been to engage and raise the financial literacy skills of our viewers with entertainment. This sponsorship with Experian is a wonderful opportunity to reach a large number of couples who may see themselves in the stories we're sharing in HeartBroke and develop healthier financial habits while growing their relationships," said Shelley Miles, CEO of The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship.

HeartBroke launches on Tuesday, September 27 on www.millionstories.com and www.youtube.com/c/MillionStoriesMedia and will add new episodes weekly.

About The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship

The mission of The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship is to inspire entrepreneurship and to make financial competence fun, engaging and accessible to all. Our goal is to help give everyone the financial skills they need to better manage their lives and their businesses.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 20,600 people operating across 43 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

