Robert Half Named One of FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Women™ 2022

Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been named to the highly competitive FORTUNE Best Workplaces for Women™ list. Protiviti, Robert Half's consulting subsidiary, is also included on the list.

The annual list is based on a survey of more than 640,000 women who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies. Employees shared feedback about their organization's culture, including issues of equal representation, career growth, fairness, trust and camaraderie. In addition to survey responses, organizational demographics were considered. At Robert Half and Protiviti, women comprise 55% of the global workforce.





"This recognition underscores our commitment to supporting the women who make up more than half of our global workforce," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "From our benefits programs to our career development and leadership opportunities, we are proud to foster an environment that empowers women to succeed in all aspects of their lives."

In 2021, Robert Half launched the Global Women's Employee Network (GWEN), one of its five Employee Network Groups (ENGs). With nearly 1,200 members, GWEN is the largest of these groups and connects thousands of employees from across the globe to share ideas, offer support and access resources to help them grow personally and professionally.

"For more than seven decades, we've maintained a people-first philosophy, endeavoring to find new and innovative ways to support our employees," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "GWEN began as a means for us to build a community of support for women and it continues to be an avenue to elevate their unique perspectives and voices throughout the organization."



Robert Half has also been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women 2022 and is a supporter of the Women's Empowerment Principles, a joint initiative of the UN Global Compact and UN Women. Learn more at roberthalf.com/esg-report.

