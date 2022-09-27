PAWTOCOL ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF PAWTOCOL PET FUND, ADDING NEW RESCUE PARTNER IN CALIFORNIA

Pawtocol Makes First Cryptocurrency Donation to All Animal Rescue & Friends

MORGAN HILL, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pawtocol, creator of blockchain-powered solutions that improve the lives of pets and pet owners, today announced the expansion of their Pawtocol Pet Fund, the world's first blockchain-powered fund exclusively dedicated to helping animal rescues and shelters. Pawtocol has added their first animal rescue partner in the state of California, All Animal Rescue & Friends (AARF) in San Martin, and will be delivering them the first cryptocurrency donation in their organization's history.

"As you find with many rescue organizations, our team of volunteers is extremely passionate about the work we do to help save the animals in our community and find them a forever home," said Gwen Dorcich, Vice President and Co-founder of All Animal Rescue & Friends. "We are so grateful for companies like Pawtocol that step up to help organizations like ours, not just with their funds but also the support of their community. We look forward to working with them and improving the lives of pets and pet owners in our Northern California communities."

Pawtocol will continue with their expansion by adding more shelter and rescue partners all throughout California. In a recent interview on New to the Street on Newsmax, Pawtocol's Animal Rescue Coordinator Marlina Cotter announced that the team will also look to New York and Florida as they continue to grow their partner network.

"We have always aimed to make as big of an impact as possible with our Pawtocol Pet Fund contributions. While California has made tremendous strides in improving their save rate and lowered the amount of kill shelters in the state, they still have the most shelter deaths in the country," said Colin Jordan, CEO of Pawtocol. "As a part of our mission to put an end to kill shelters in America we want to use our resources, and the strength of our growing Pawtocol community, to help California rescues save more shelter animals and continue to lower the amount of shelter deaths."

AARF is now the 5th official animal rescue to partner with Pawtocol and receive a $1,000 initial donation from the Pawtocol Pet Fund. When Pawtocol launches their KINGDOM platform in October and their Smart Pet Tag in Q4, they will be donating 10% of all of their profits to the Pawtocol Pet Fund which will then be distributed evenly amongst their rescue partners.

Pawtocol Holding Corp. ("Pawtocol"), is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Wave Holding Corp. ("New Wave") (CSE:SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNK).

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol is an ecosystem of blockchain-powered solutions that make a positive impact on the lives of pets and pet owners all over the world. Utilizing blockchain technology provides continuity, transparency, and data ownership opportunities that have never been seen before in the pet industry. Pawtocol's goal is to deliver a new level of value to each and every member of our community, including the rescues and shelters that desperately need our support in their efforts to lower the homeless pet population and end kill shelters in America.

About New Wave Holdings Corp.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer that has been focused on supporting innovative and fast-growing companies within the esports, NFT, Metaverse, Blockchain, and Web3 sectors.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com.

