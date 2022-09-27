Fast charging facilitates shorter stops during road trips

Niro EV owners can access 500 kWh of complimentary charging through Electrify America app

Kia's commitment to fast charging builds on efforts led by the Soul EV and all-electric EV6

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America and Electrify America have announced a collaboration to provide drivers of the all-new second-generation 2023 Kia Niro EV with 500 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of complimentary EV charging at any Electrify America station across the United States. The charging credit can enable Niro EV owners to drive as many as 1,950 miles, depending on driving style and external conditions.1

Kia America offers 500 kilowatt-hours of complimentary fast charging to Niro EV buyers through Electrify America Network (PRNewswire)

"With the launch of the new Niro EV, we are expanding our collaboration with Electrify America to enable Niro EV drivers to experience all-electric road trips with the added benefit of quick recharging," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America.

The all-electric Niro EV has an all-electric range of 253 miles and is powered by a 64.8 kWh battery and a 150kW (201-horsepower) motor with DC fast-charging capability as standard. Plugged in to a DC fast charger, the Niro EV can replenish its energy from 10 to 80 percent in under 45 minutes, at a maximum charging power of 85 kW. An optional heat pump and battery warmer help preserve range in cold temperatures and help the Niro EV charge more quickly in cold temperatures.

"Kia and Electrify America understand the importance of DC fast charging for electric vehicle drivers," said Giovanni Palazzo, president and chief executive officer of Electrify America. "We are thrilled to expand the collaboration and help provide Niro drivers with confident DC fast charging on our coast-to-coast network of 800 stations."

Kia Niro EV owners can search for Electrify America charging stations through in-car navigation, and access the DC charging network through the Electrify America mobile app. A one-time enrollment code for the Electrify America app is provided through the Kia owner's portal or the Kia Access App, after the owner activates and enrolls with Kia Connect, the brand's robust in-car telematics system. Owners will have three years from the date of purchase to use the complimentary charging credit.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Estimate calculated based on battery size and 253-mile AER.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America