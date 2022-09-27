Inspiring Stories of Persecuted Christians in Heroic Faith to be Rereleased in 2024

Inspiring Stories of Persecuted Christians in Heroic Faith to be Rereleased in 2024

BARTLESVILLE, Okla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Voice of the Martyrs will re-release Heroic Faith in 2024.

For 20 years now Heroic Faith has strengthened readers' faith through powerful stories of believers who exhibited courage and devotion in the face of harsh persecution.

Compelling stories of persecuted Christians from around the world inspire readers to live for Christ and expose the intense sacrifice it takes to be a Biblical disciple in places like North Korea, India, Iran, Laos, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Central African Republic.

Heroic Faith takes those martyrs' life principles and challenges readers to live them out in their own heroic faith. Each chapter highlights one of the principles, such as self-sacrifice and courage, through testimonies of our persecuted sisters and brothers.

For example, one chapter features a North Korean believer named Sang-chul who followed in his martyred mentor's footsteps by continuing to share the gospel with North Koreans despite the danger.

The authoritarian North Korean government constrains Christianity by restricting access to Bibles, sending known Christians to concentration camps, and relying on citizens to report all "unpatriotic" activity. Christianity is officially an enemy of the state there. Yet, Sang-chul risked his life and freedom to share God's Word faithfully.

Another chapter of Heroic Faith recounts the sacrifices of Werner, Rodé and Jean-Pierre Groenewald. Werner and his wife, Hannelie, left their comfortable life in South Africa when God called them to Afghanistan after 9/11. Along with their two children, they loved and served the Afghan people. In 2014, Werner, Jean-Pierre and Rodé Groenewald were killed when Taliban fighters attacked their home. Hannelie only survived because she was attending a meeting.

Sang-chul and Hannelie's stories call readers to obedience, a deeper commitment to Christ, and increased boldness in their public witness for Christ.

With each chapter, questions for reflection and discussion are included, along with specific, Scripture-directed ways to pray for persecuted Christians.

Experience these stories of heroic faith with your family, friends, group, class and church with the upcoming rerelease of this popular book.

About The Voice of the Martyrs

Founded in 1967 by Richard and Sabina Wurmbrand, The Voice of the Martyrs is a nonprofit, interdenominational missions organization serving persecuted Christians in the world's most difficult and dangerous places to follow Christ. For more information, visit VOM.org.

View original content:

SOURCE The Voice of the Martyrs