Accessible Only By Biometric Fingerprint, Mars Debuts First STARBURST® "Un-Shareable" Pack

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the consumer-generated "You Are A Pink STARBURST" self-love mantra, STARBURST is encouraging fans to put themselves first this fall by debuting the brand's first "Un-Shareable" pack of candy for its All Pink packs. Created in partnership with Mycube Safe®, a 3rd-generation family safe business, the STARBURST All Pink "Un-Share" Packs are personal packs of All Pink product safely secured within a masterfully crafted biometric safe. The branded safes are designed to not only protect the precious Pink STARBURST inside, but also store personal treasures and mementos that inspire moments of happiness.

Over the last few years, STARBURST has been on a mission to encourage self-care and self-love, and to remind fans that "You Are A Pink STARBURST." This year, the brand is celebrating a "me-first" mentality, which embraces recognizing the needs of oneself and appreciating everything that makes each individual unique. The STARBURST All Pink "Un-Share" Packs are intended to serve as a daily reminder to rediscover those things that inspire moments of everyday happiness and, of course, to never forget to treat yourself.

"While fans know and love our standard Share Size pack of STARBURST All Pink, we decided to flip the script and deliver our first 'Un-Share' Pack through the use of Mycube's biometric technology built into each All Pink safe," said Martin Terwilliger, Marketing Director, Mars Wrigley. "At Mars, we're all about inspiring moments of everyday happiness and with our STARBURST All Pink 'Un-Share' Packs, I believe we're delivering on that mission in more ways than one. We created these 'Un-Share' Packs intentionally to provoke child-like wonder, to help create a personal space for self-love, and to remind people that it is okay to put yourself first."

In support of the brand's self-love platform, STARBURST is partnering with digital media maven and self-love advocate, Tefi Pessoa, to spotlight a shared mission of empowering individuals to embrace their inner Pink STARBURST and celebrate what makes each person shine. Pessoa will be creating social content on behalf of STARBURST that shows the All Pink "Un-Share" Packs in action and reminds people to put themselves at the top of the to-do list.

Following the outpouring of love for Pink STARBURST, and all it represents, the brand answered by creating STARBURST All Pink Packs and making them a permanent offering on-shelf. Fans who do not win an "Un-Share" Pack can still snag STARBURST All Pink at retailers nationwide.

