Prosoma Digital Therapeutics and EVERSANA Announce Commercialisation Partnership for New Therapeutic Supporting Mental Health and Behavioural Needs of Cancer Patients

CHICAGO and WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosoma Digital Therapeutics, innovators in reinventing healthcare for oncology patients, has partnered with EVERSANA®, a pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, to support the expected launch and commercialisation for Prosoma's digital therapy to support the mental health of cancer patients.

The digital therapy, Living Well, is the company's proprietary application designed to improve the quality of life and reduce stress, anxiety, and depression symptoms related to cancer diagnosis and treatment.EVERSANA's leading experts in launching and commercialising digital therapeutic solutions will help Prosoma navigate regulatory pathways and plan for commercialisation.

"As we looked to navigate the complexity of commercialising our digital solutions in the United States, it became clear we need a partner with the infrastructure and experience to help us move quickly," said Andrzej Jonczyk, Chief Executive Officer, Prosoma U.S. "As we spoke with partners across Europe and the world, one name continued to rise to the top and that was EVERSANA. Their integrated platform and deep experience in digital therapeutics make them the perfect partner to help bring our important therapies to patients."

"The future of healthcare continues to evolve as innovative solutions improve the patient journey," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "EVERSANA was built with this in mind. By helping Prosoma, we will provide critical mental health support for cancer patients and caregivers through this novel approach to digital therapy."

EVERSANA and Prosoma Digital Therapeutics will attend and be available to discuss the partnership at the 5th annual DTx East Conference, September 27-29 in Boston, Massachusetts.

ABOUT Prosoma Digital Therapeutics

As a global leader in Digital Therapeutics for oncology, Prosoma provides patients with comprehensive solutions that are fully tailored to their medical conditions. The company created a portfolio of medical software products by combining world-leading expertise in medicine and technology and covering cancer patients' entire behavioural support needs. The company's flagship product, Living Well App, leads the patient from the moment of diagnosis towards regaining control over their wellbeing. It helps patients deal with their emotions and stress, build healthy habits and support them through their recovery process. The Living Well App is already reimbursed by healthcare insurance companies in Germany, and Prosoma is also aiming to have the costs of its products covered by healthcare systems in the US, the UK, and Poland. To learn more about Promosa, visit http://www.prosoma.com or connect through LinkedIn

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

