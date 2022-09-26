Charlotte's Web Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extracts Coming to Leading U.S. Spirits Distributor

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the market leader in hemp-derived cannabidiol ("CBD') extract wellness products, has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits ("Southern Glazer's"), the world's premier distributor of wine and spirits. Charlotte's Web CBD gummies, capsules and oil tinctures will be available through Southern Glazer's retail customer network.

Charlotte’s Web Signs Distribution Agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits for its Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extracts (CNW Group/Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Charlotte's Web is known for producing The World's Most Trusted Hemp ExtractTM. This distribution agreement brings together America's leading CBD brand with America's leading wine and spirits beverage distribution company. Southern Glazer's operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia reach consumers at mainstream retail stores licensed to sell alcohol including grocery and specialty retailers.

"This exciting relationship is another step in delivering on our promise to shift our model to key multi-state distributor relationships in new industry verticals," said Jacques Tortoroli, Chief Executive Officer of Charlotte's Web. "Southern Glazer's large-scale distribution within food and beverage, specialty beer, wine and spirits retail, hospitality and big box retail addresses consumer demand for wellness options in this category. I look forward to working closely to grow our respective businesses."

"We've continued to build on our expertise in CBD by providing our suppliers and customers with a trusted distribution experience that enables us to grow this category," said Kariff Rhooms, Vice President, New Ventures, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. "Adding Charlotte's Web enables us to bring an expanded portfolio of innovative products to our retail customers and continue to grow the exciting CBD category."

About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2021, Southern Glazer's was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Denver, is the market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands which includes Charlotte's Web™, CBD Medic™, CBD Clinic™, and Harmony Hemp™. Charlotte's Web branded premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm-grown using organic cultivation practices. The Company's hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds. hemp compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include full-spectrum hemp CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, stress, exercise recovery), CBD capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to more than 15,000 retail, over 8,000 health care practitioners, and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. logo (CNW Group/Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

