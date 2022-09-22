Mindbody Recognizes Exos with 2022 Industry Icon Award

World leader in human performance recognized for its lasting impact on the wellness industry and global growth.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced that the Company has awarded Exos , the world leader in human performance, with the 2022 Industry Icon Award. The award, presented annually at Mindbody's BOLD conference , is given to a Mindbody customer that has had a profound and lasting impact on the wellness industry and shown exponential growth in the previous 12 months.

(PRNewswire)

"Personalizing the wellness journey is key to success now and moving forward. As the wellness consumer evolves, the businesses serving them must adapt alongside them," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Mindbody and ClassPass. "By listening to their clients, embracing personalization and providing a broad range of offerings, Exos has continued its growth through the pandemic and beyond. The company has achieved an incredible 60 percent year-over-year growth. We are honored to present the 2022 Industry Icon Award to a company whose values align so closely to our own as we continue our partnership grounded in performance."

For over two decades, Exos has pioneered the field of human performance. Whether it's preparing athletes for the largest sporting world stages or Fortune 100 leaders leading dynamic teams, Exos coaches stand side-by-side, both virtually and in-person, to help people get ready for the moments that matter most.

With over 4,000 team members in 13 countries, Exos helps people from all walks of life achieve through coaching services, fitness center management and virtual coaching solutions—and most importantly, a commitment to personalized experiences that yield results. Over its 23-year history, Exos has supported over 12,000 elite athletes, including 215 Olympians, built a community of over 2,500 coaches and currently works with 25% of Fortune 100 companies.

"We believe that performance is for everyone, no matter who you are. With that mindset, it is important to understand that every human is different and our programming must be personalized to their unique set of needs. Mindbody is a crucial partner in the experience we provide our clients and continues to provide innovative solutions and data-driven insights that have evolved with us as we adapt to the hybrid landscape of corporate wellness," said Sarah Robb O'Hagan, CEO of Exos.

Previous winners of Mindbody's Industry Icon Award include Orangetheory Fitness, Physique 57 and WellBiz Brands.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. With the addition of ClassPass, the leading global fitness and wellness membership, to the Mindbody portfolio, consumers and wellness businesses around the world are easily connected through a rich wellness community. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody and ClassPass to choose from a broad range of wellness experiences across thousands of gyms, exercise studios and wellness providers around the globe. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

About Exos

Exos is an elite coaching company with 22+ years of experience empowering pro athletes, the military, and Fortune 100 corporate professionals to perform at their best. With industry-leading corporate wellness services, Exos is the trusted wellness source for leading brands, helping more than 400,000 employees return to their peak performance post-pandemic. With a holistic understanding of performance spanning movement, nutrition, mindset, and recovery, Exos creates customized in-person and virtual programs that empower teams to succeed in their pursuits at the office and beyond.

