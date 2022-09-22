MEDICAL MARIJUANA OPERATOR INSA ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST FLORIDA DISPENSARY IN TAMPA FLORIDA

Insa To Open Ten Florida Medical Marijuana Dispensaries in 2022

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insa, Inc., an independent, Massachusetts-based medical and adult-use cannabis company opened its first medical cannabis dispensary in Tampa, Florida. Committed to offering the highest-quality and broadest selection of crafted, premium cannabis products, Insa is uncompromising about the quality of its products and dedicated to the best-in-the-industry staff training. The first of ten planned medical marijuana retail store experiences in 2022, Insa's new location at 5115 S Dale Mabry Highway welcomes Florida medical marijuana certified patients with the purpose of furthering education about cannabis and helping more people have better days more often. The location is open to patients from 8:00am to 9:00pm seven days a week.

"Insa is focused on leading the field and advancing cannabis for everyone. As our Company continues to expand down the East Coast, the Insa team remains committed to combining a passion for the best possible ingredients and products with cutting edge science and innovation," said Peter Gallagher, Insa Co-Founder. "Our team's passion for what we do allows Insa to compete in this new market against the larger, corporate cannabis producers; we are excited to expand our footprint into Florida and to serve patients in this growing market."

Insa will host a grand opening experience on Saturday, October 8, 2022 offering patients the opportunity to learn about the Insa brand, its commitment to the craft and quality of its flower and products, as well as its focus on customer service.

"Shopping at dispensaries can feel intimidating and create a barrier for people to learn about cannabis and how it can make their day better. Insa puts customer service first by focusing on in-store education and by creating a retail experience that is easy to navigate for patients with all levels of cannabis experience," said Sara Sullivan, Director of Retail Development & Experience. "At Insa, we are reconfiguring how cannabis patients shop at retail to make it an easy, informative, and customized experience. We have invested in a unique and welcoming design to give patients the opportunity to learn, explore and get the products they need every time they step into an Insa location."

Insa has plans to open a total of ten dispensaries across the state of Florida by the end of 2022 and will employ approximately 120 people at its locations. Insa offers a wide array of products and accessories including flower strains featuring new and exclusively grown cultivars, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, and hands-down the best chocolate.

ABOUT INSA:

Insa is a vertically integrated, independent cannabis company. Founded in 2013, the Company was started in Springfield, MA – home to its co-founders (and best buds), Pete Gallagher and Pat Gottschlicht. Dedicated to making its patients' good days even better (through cannabis), Insa was recently named the most awarded brand in the HighTimes MA Cannabis Cup. The Company specializes in every step of the cannabis process, from sourcing to growing to creating and dispensing meticulously crafted products that suit everyone's unique needs. Insa offers a cannabis experience that's trustworthy and effective, personal and handcrafted. Insa has retail stores in Massachusetts and Florida. The Company is developing an additional twelve new locations in FL, PA and OH in 2022. Insa has wide distribution through wholesale partners across PA and MA. To learn more about Insa please visit www.insa.com.

