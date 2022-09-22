Markel International invests in wholesale claims leadership team with three senior promotions

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel International, a subsidiary of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) today announces three senior promotions that build out the leadership team within its wholesale claims operation. This latest investment in leadership plays an important part of Markel's strategy to scale further growth across the organisation's wholesale business.

Under the new leadership team, Jonathan Pestell will assume the role of head of claims performance for speciality, where he will concentrate on driving broker engagement, while identifying areas to strengthen Markel's claims service across its professional and financial risk (PFR), cyber, equine, and trade credit, political risk, and surety (TCPRS) classes of business.

Pestell has been with Markel International for more than 12 years during which time he has held the role of claims manager of professional indemnity at the organisation.

Meanwhile, Thomas Upton has been named head of claims performance for marine and energy. Akin to Pestell's position, Upton will focus on enhancing relationships with brokers, ensuring that complex claims continue to be dealt with quickly and efficiently for clients operating in the marine and energy liability space.

Upton started as a senior claims adjuster at Markel International more than seven years ago. Since then, he has climbed the ranks to become claims manager of energy liability and terrorism.

Completing the line-up of appointments is Dan Lofty, as the new head of claims operations and special projects team (SPT). Lofty will be responsible for managing vendor relationships, ensuring the business continues to deploy the correct systems and processes.

Lofty joined Markel International more than seven years ago; starting as a senior casualty claims adjuster in the reinsurance division, before progressing to the role of reinsurance and special projects claims manager.

Collectively, the trio, who have more than 50 years of experience in claims between them, will ensure the wholesale claims and underwriting teams are closely aligned, as they take Markel's claims service to the next level.

Pestell, Upton, and Lofty will be based at Markel's London office and report to Chris O'Shea, wholesale claims director at Markel International.

O'Shea commented: "We would like to congratulate Jon, Tom, and Dan, on their recent promotions. With their wealth of knowledge and experience in claims, I am confident that they will further enhance our award-winning claims service, by working closely with our brokers, clients, and underwriting teams to drive profitable growth, as our wholesale business navigates to US$2bn gross written premium (GWP)."

