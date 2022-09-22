CITGO HOLDING, INC. ANNOUNCES FULL REPAYMENT OF TERM LOAN

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Holding, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), today announced that the Company has repaid in full the approximately $267 million aggregate principal amount of indebtedness that remained outstanding under the Company's Senior Secured Term Loan B due 2023. Today's repayment follows the $216 million repayment made on August 24, 2022 in connection with the excess cash flow provisions of the term loan and was funded through dividends received from CITGO Petroleum Corporation.

About CITGO Holding, Inc.

CITGO Holding, Inc. ("CITGO Holding" or the "Company") is the direct parent of CITGO Petroleum Corporation ("CITGO"). CITGO Holding is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PDV Holding, Inc. ("PDV Holding"), a Delaware corporation and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. ("PDVSA" or "ultimate parent"), which is a Venezuelan corporation 100% owned and controlled by the Government of Venezuela.

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 43 active terminals (which includes five CITGO Holding terminals), six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,300 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

