Sungrow Presents Its Newest Innovations for North America During RE+ 2022 in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage solution supplier for renewables, displayed its latest solar and energy storage system (ESS) solutions including the SG3300/4400UD-MV-US (3.3MW/4.4MW) Modular Inverter, commercial PV inverters, and its liquid cooled energy storage systems, the PowerTitan and PowerStack for the North American markets during this year's RE+ in Anaheim, CA on September 19-22. These innovations further catalyze the North American decarbonization and genuinely accelerate meeting the local carbon neutral goal.

Market growth and utility-scale and C&I PV solutions

Solar power is increasingly affordable, accessible, and prevalent in the United States. However, the requirements for solar inverter solutions are becoming more stringent.

Tailored to the utility-scale PV plants, Sungrow debuted its the SG3300/4400UD-MV-US (3.3MW/4.4MW) Modular Inverter, which can be configured up to 4.4MW with 1.1 MW modular capacity and one MPPT for each unit, making the plant design unprecedentedly flexible. The SG3300/4400UD-MV-US (3.3MW/4.4MW) inverter has a higher power density and larger block sizes, thus providing customers a significant cost reduction in transportation, installation, and O&M. The inverter redefines both the "string" and "central" inverter concept and represents a ground-breaking innovation which will shape the future of energy and offering more possibilities for different stakeholders.

In addition, Sungrow is also exhibiting its 1500V string inverters, the SG350HX and SG125HX. The SG350HX, leads the 300kW+ string inverter trend and is compatible with both large-format modules and tracking systems.

Optimized for the commercial and industrial (C&I) segments, Sungrow offers 36kW and 60kW string inverters, both with multiple MPPTs, build-in PID recovery function, and optimal protection capability, ideally suited for varied rooftops.

The Innovative liquid cooled ESS PowerTitan and PowerStack

Since batteries can help solve intermittence problems associated with solar and wind resources, many see storage as an integral part of the transition to renewable energy. Apart from its commitments in the PV sector, Sungrow also offers forward-looking energy storage systems including the liquid cooled ESS PowerTitan and the PowerStack.

The PowerStack is a 500-kWh energy storage system, making it ideal for C&I storage applications. The PowerTitan is the Company's latest utility-scale energy storage system, available from 2.2 MWh to 2.7 MWh. The new cluster controller can charge and discharge battery racks individually; therefore increasing the overall system performance. The automatic state of charge (SoC) calibration and the automated coolant refilling considerably reduce operating and maintenance (O&M) costs.

Both storage systems have superior lifespans with liquid cooled thermal management and are expected to offer more profitability for stakeholders and secure competitiveness in the North American market.

Sungrow first entered the North American market over 10 years ago, and now the Company has about 130 seasoned local staff offering sales, technical support, and after-sale service. Its service center based in Phoenix provides responsive and professional services across the continent.

"Sungrow continues rolling out solutions that shape the future of a sustainable world. In the meantime, we are delighted to make net zero profitable for our customers," said Hank Wang, President of Sungrow Americas.

"Every one of Sungrow's product innovations is a progression towards a cleaner world. We're excited for what is to come to a net-zero carbon future as we work towards offsetting global carbon emissions and saving on energy costs with solar and storage," Wang added.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

