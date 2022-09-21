Rad Intelligence (RAD AI) Discloses AI Efficacy for the World's Largest Entertainment Brands

RAD AI today released twelve months of performance across entertainment campaigns demonstrating the effectiveness of its custom built AI platform.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD AI today released client performance to demonstrate the effectiveness of its AI platform and methodology on a variety of entertainment-focused campaigns.

"We should just forget everything we know about influencer and content marketing," said Jeremy Barnett, RAD AI CEO. "Countless companies in the mar-tech industry use AI as a buzzword to differentiate themselves from their competition. RAD AI is privileged to work with world-class brands that are just as committed to authenticity as we are."

The entertainment-based case study used 397 unique pieces of AI-informed content made by 63 creators on social media. The study benchmarked organic impressions and engagement against the AI-informed equivalent across four different RAD AI clients. The results were as follows:

17.3M organic impressions were served and generated 640k engagements, a 3.7% engagement rate respectively

6.8M AI-informed impressions were served and generated 754k engagements, a 11% engagement rate respectively

AI-informed content performed 197% better against benchmarks

Barnett added, "We strive to remove all doubt about how our methodology and AI delivers campaign results. What excites us most is that we are seeing these types of improvements across every vertical we service. Our AI draws out the connection between the target persona, authenticity and the content those audiences want to see. The data is clear: real creators (not influencers) are unequivocally best suited for making authentic content that lands."

About Rad Intelligence (RAD AI)

Rad Intelligence (RAD AI) has developed an artificial intelligence that delivers highly authentic digital marketing campaigns that result in better performance and ROI. Brands use RAD AI informed content across the entire marketing mix including creators, paid advertising, articles, emails and organic social. This results in unified marketing at economies of scale that produces content with the best possible structure, messaging and strategy. The company is based in Los Angeles, CA and was founded in 2018.

