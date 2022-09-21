Marriage Or Not, Family Lawyers Are a Permanent Fixture On Earth.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Val Kleyman, one of the top-rated divorce lawyers in NYC and the founder of the Kleyman Law Firm, a law practice devoted exclusively to divorce and family law announced that a steady decline in marriages is not a reason for concern for family attorneys.

Marriage is a contract between two parties and the state where they reside. In addition to the love and support of your partner, there are certain benefits that come with marriage, such as coverage under a health insurance policy, the right to share in marital assets, and the right to inherit. "Before the modern times of women being present in the workforce, the archaic 'school-of-thought' was that marriage was a way to secure a financial future with a man. Now that women are equally educated, and earn similar salaries as men, women do not see marriage as means to financial security," says Kleyman.

If the desire for people to seek marriage continues to decrease, and future generations reject the idea of marriage, will divorce lawyers become obsolete? One of the top-rated divorce lawyers in NYC says "no". "So long as there is love, sex and children, family lawyers will continue to thrive. Our human desire for romantic partnership and companionship driven by emotions yields complications that must be untangled when relationships fail," says Kleyman.

According to Val Kleyman, even if people don't marry, many people will have children with their partners and acquire assets together. Whenever children and joint assets are in the picture, problems are sure to arise. Without family and divorce lawyers, these problems will give rise to injustices such as inequitable division of assets, and/or the lack of support and alienation of parents will happen. "Divorce and family lawyers' sole goal is to protect the rights of their clients, and to preserve the most valuable things in a person's life: their children and their hard-earned money and assets. As such, family lawyers are a permanent fixture!"

Val Kleyman is one of the top-rated divorce lawyers in New York and a partner at the Kleyman Law Firm, handling divorce and family law matters in New York.

