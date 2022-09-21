LOCAL HEALTHCARE EXECUTIVE ANSWERS SENIOR CARE NEEDS WITH OPENING OF ALWAYS BEST CARE OF SEATTLE METRO

Leading Senior Care Franchise Expands to 2nd Location in Washington State

ROSEVILLE, Calif. , Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today the opening of a new location in Seattle and the second in Washington state. Located at 2915 E. Madison Street, Suite 304, in the Madison Valley neighborhood, Always Best Care of Seattle Metro is owned and operated by local resident Sarah Cave and her business partner, Ron Frerichs. The new business will provide award-winning in-home care and assisted living referral services throughout the Seattle Metro area.

"There are a growing number of seniors in the Seattle market who want to age at home, where they're comfortable living in familiar surroundings. However, they need a little extra help to remain independent," said Jake Brown, CEO of Always Best Care. "Entrepreneurs like Sarah have the expertise to build a quality team of caregivers and a passion for helping seniors maintain the lifestyle they love. It's a dynamite combination for a successful home care franchise business, and we look forward to seeing Sarah and Always Best Care thrive in Seattle."

Previously the program director and a senior lecturer for the University of Washington Master of Healthcare Administration program, Cave has more than 20 years of experience working in healthcare executive management, consulting, strategy and business development. It was her experience with her mother, who suffered a severe stroke in 2021, that inspired Cave to open Always Best Care in her hometown.

"I was ready to get back into healthcare and wanted to do something meaningful in senior care following my experience caring for my own mother," said Sarah Cave, owner of Always Best Care of Seattle Metro. "After working in healthcare and academia for decades, I am excited about the opportunity to own my own business and have the resources and support of Always Best Care behind me. We have a growing team of compassionate caregivers in place and look forward to serving the community."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

For a care evaluation or additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Seattle Metro, call 206-922-3795 or visit www.alwaysbestcareseattlemetro.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 25 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System and remote patient monitoring. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

CONTACT:

Nicole Hunnicutt

Fish Consulting

404-558-4108

nhunnicutt@fish-consulting.com

