Linnaeus Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Patent for LNS8801 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Linnaeus Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Patent for LNS8801 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

US Patent 11,369,618 Issued on June 28, 2022

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linnaeus Therapeutics, Inc. (Linnaeus), a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel small molecule oncology therapeutics, today announced that on June 28, 2022 the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. patent 11,369,618 ('618 patent) entitled "Compounds, Compositions Methods for Prevention and/or Treatment of Cancer".

(PRNewsfoto/Linnaeus Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The '618 patent covers the use of the company's lead compound, LNS8801 and other G-protein estrogen receptor (GPER) agonists in combination with various therapies, including anti-PD-1/L1 therapies, to prevent or treat GPER-expressing cancers.

"We are extremely pleased that the USPTO has issued this critical patent, the third essential patent in our GPER agonist patent portfolio," commented Patrick Mooney, MD, CEO of Linnaeus. "We believe that the issued claims will provide critical market protection for LNS8801 through at least 2037. As we continue to collect very promising data from our clinical trials of LNS8001, we plan to prosecute the '618 patent on a worldwide basis."

Linnaeus is testing LNS8801 in its phase 1/2 adaptive-design clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients who had previous clinical benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitors and then subsequently progressed.

About LNS8801

LNS8801 is an orally bioavailable and highly specific and potent agonist of GPER whose activity is dependent on the expression of GPER. GPER activation by LNS8801 rapidly and durably depletes c-Myc protein levels. In preclinical cancer models, LNS8801 displays potent antitumor activities across a wide range of tumor types, rapidly shrinking tumors and inducing immune memory.

In the ongoing clinical study in humans, LNS8801 monotherapy has been safe and well tolerated. Additionally, LNS8801 has demonstrated target engagement, c-Myc protein depletion, and clinical benefit in patients with advanced cancers.

About Linnaeus

Linnaeus Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel small molecule oncology therapeutics that target G protein-coupled receptors. The company was formed and launched in partnership with the UPstart incubator at the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Center for Innovation (PCI).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Linnaeus Therapeutics, Inc.