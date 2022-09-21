Jacobs Selected for Green Hydrogen Feasibility Study in South Korea

Contract will support country's hydrogen economy transition plan

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been awarded a contract by South Korean offshore wind farm project developer, Elenergy, to complete the feasibility study for a new green hydrogen production and import facility in South Korea.

The facility will provide locally produced and imported green hydrogen for South Korea and help advance the country's plans to transition to a clean energy economy, where hydrogen will account for 33% of energy consumption and 23.8% of power generation by 2050. The facility will be powered by 100% renewable wind energy sourced from the 1.5GW Chujin Offshore Wind Farm which Elenergy is also currently developing.

Jacobs will conduct a green hydrogen market analysis and technology review, develop the conceptual design and conduct business case assessment for setting up a green hydrogen production facility.

"South Korea is moving at speed and scale to develop the infrastructure, technology and solutions to transition to a hydrogen economy," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager Asia Pacific & Middle East Keith Lawson. "The opportunity to work with Elenergy as a key partner on this project will build on our growing energy transition portfolio in Asia and demonstrates our ambition to be at the forefront of innovative projects to help decarbonize the economy."

The project will draw on Jacobs' solutions and advisory capability in Singapore as well as global hydrogen and multi-disciplinary capabilities from the U.K., Australia, Philippines and India.

"We believe that shaping the schematic concept of this study will lead to defining key factors, which will be the gateway to consolidate potentially the first and largest green hydrogen production project not only in Korea but also in Asia," said Elenergy Executive Director Seung Han.

