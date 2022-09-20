Unisys Opens Registration for the 14th Annual Unisys Innovation Program

Formerly known as Cloud 20/20™, the annual event in India serves as a platform for students, faculty and Unisys mentors to collaborate on and conceptualize innovative solutions

BENGALURU, India and BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that registrations are open for the 14th annual Unisys Innovation Program (UIP), the company's annual flagship technical project competition for engineering students across India. The 2023 event is scheduled to be held in April.

Using theoretical knowledge of the latest technologies to solve real-world problems, the program enables participants – research, pre-final, final-year and post-graduate students – to hone technical and soft skills for career success. The program aims to draw participants from computer science, information technology and other related fields to bring together technology stakeholders to share rich experiential learning.

The program is segmented into two primary tracks:

The Student Innovation Program encourages students to use emerging technologies to solve defined problems creatively and originally.

The Targeted Innovation Program provides students with opportunities to solve specific real-world business problems from Unisys, its clients and its partners.

These tracks enable students to collaborate with peers, faculty and Unisys mentors, all of whom provide guidance and expertise in the run-up to the competition's grand finale. Topics will range from cloud computing to quantum computing, IoT, multimodal biometrics, AI/ML, blockchain and more.

"The Unisys Innovation Program aims to leverage India's strong talent pool and create a touchstone for bringing innovation to life," said Sumed Marwaha, managing director, Unisys in India. "It is our responsibility to enable and equip young minds with the mentorship and skillset to ace tech-driven innovation while also addressing the challenges faced by our clients."

Since the program's launch in 2009, more than 62,000 students have registered for the program, making it one of the most anticipated technical contests in the country. This past year, Unisys conducted the program virtually, with more than 6,000 student participants from nearly 200 colleges participating.

About the Unisys Innovation Program (UIP)

Established in 2009 and formerly known as Cloud 20/20™, the Unisys Innovation Program is Unisys' annual flagship technical project competition for engineering students across India. The program enables research, pre-final, final-year and post-graduate students to develop career-ready technical and soft skills by applying theoretical knowledge of the latest technologies to solve real-world problems. The program brings in industry perspectives via interactive sessions and provides learning and networking opportunities to participants.

Click here for more information on the Unisys Innovation Program.

About Unisys

Unisys is a technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding organizations around the world. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud, applications and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government sectors, visit unisys.com.

