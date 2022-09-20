POPCOIN Gets Listed On XT.COM With Tether Trading Pair

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Popcoin will soon be listed on XT.COM to encourage newcomers and investors to engage in trading the coin efficiently at 2022-09-23 03:00 (UTC). The go-live scheduled trading pair for the coin will be POP/USDT, which is available to everyone in the exchange's Main Zone.

Users can deposit POP for trading since 2022-09-21 03:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for POP will open at 2022-09-24 03:00 (UTC)

*03:00(UCT) = 10:00(BKK)

With this listing, XT.COM will help the Popcoin further expand its availability and draw more attention in the market. That being said, traders and crypto lovers will soon have additional investment options added to their portfolios.

POP is a fundamental currency of the Popcoin ecosystem, which is used as a medium of exchange for accessing entertainment and media content via the Popcoin Application Smart Marketing Platform, established in collaboration with RS Group, 4th Apple, and Future Competere. Join the XT.com cryptocurrency trading train and participate in trading POP effortlessly and enjoy a flat fee on the exchange.

About Popcoin (POP)

Initiated and coined into the crypto market by the 4th Apple, Popcoin is committed to solving the frustration faced by both content demand and supply in the digital media industry.

Popcoin is intended to change the game by introducing new experiences and rewards for both content creators and consumers. POP is the governance utility cryptocurrency of the Popcoin ecosystem.

Specifically, the platform focuses on revolutionizing business brands, content creators, and consumers. Meanwhile, 4th Apple believes that Popcoin exponential growth, sustainability, and success depend on the platform's available content for redemption, insight knowledge, legal compliance, primary and secondary market, and other factors.

Website: https://www.popcoin.co/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/popcoin.co

Twitter: https://twitter.com/popcoinco

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

