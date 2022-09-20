Leidos Awarded Contract to Support Federal Highway Administration Policy Initiatives

RESTON, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a new Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to provide program and technical support to the Federal Highway Administration's (FHWA) Office of Policy and Governmental Affairs. The multiple-award BPA contract has a five-year base period of performance followed by a six-month option period. It holds an estimated value of $60 million. Work will be performed at multiple Leidos facilities.

"We look forward to working with the FHWA on this program to provide support in assessing data and increasing safety on our roads", said Fran Hill, senior vice president of Leidos' Transportation Solutions. "This win reinforces our capabilities to provide critical, mission-focused policy support."

Through this contract, Leidos will support FHWA efforts to develop highway and intergovernmental policy positions, analyze the impact of investment on transportation performance and the economy, and enhance the administration's strategic plan and performance management processes. This will enable expert consultation services on cutting-edge data acquisition and demand modeling.

The contract expands Leidos' work with the USDOT and FHWA. Leidos also supports FHWA's Office of Safety and Office of Operations with critical services that strengthen and protect our nation's infrastructure and ensure safe mobility to people and goods.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com .

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

