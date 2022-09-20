Digital Health New York (DHNY) Summit Launches This Week

New event will inspire, convene and connect digital health leaders in New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Health New York (DHNY), a new organization founded to showcase NYC as a leader in healthcare innovation and connect the companies driving the future of healthcare, announced the launch of DHNY Summit . A new, invitation-only event on September 21, 2022 at The Peak at Hudson Yards, DHNY Summit will bring together the influencers and organizations that represent the robust digital health community in New York. DHNY Summit's attendees will include the executives and visionaries driving digital health in New York, from founders and CEOs to members of the venture capital community to payors and providers.

"The growth of digital health in New York has been nothing short of incredible and we felt it was time that NYC had a signature conference," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, DHNY. "New York's entrepreneurs, investors and executives are among its greatest strengths, and it is in recognition of them that we've created DHNY Summit – to inspire, to convene and to connect digital health leaders in New York."

At DHNY Summit, content will be presented for the sake of engagement and interaction. The agenda brings together relevant players in a way that promotes substantial conversations and impactful networking, plus carefully curated content, activities, and influencers with relevant and distinct perspectives.

"Our vision is to create a connected community that shares ideas, sparks new directions and creates success across the entire New York digital health ecosystem," said Dr. Brenton Fargnoli, DHNY Summit co-chair and managing partner of AlleyCorp Healthcare Fund. "We are bringing together a diverse set of stakeholders including founders, investors, insurance leaders, policy experts and clinicians."

Speakers represent leadership from New York's diverse healthcare ecosystem: Ashwin Vasan, MD, PhD, Commissioner, NYC Department of Health, Alan J. Murray, President & CEO, Empire BlueCross BlueShield; Carolyn Magill, CEO, Aetion; Deepa Kumaraiah, MD, System Chief Medical Officer, New York Presbyterian; Kate Ryder, CEO, Maven Clinic; Kevin Ryan, Founder, AlleyCorp; Melynda Barnes, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Ro; Richard Park, MD, Co-Founder, CityMD and Managing Partner, Ascend Partners; Zach Weinberg, Co-Founder, Flatiron Health; Founder, Curie.Bio and Investor, Operator Partners, to name a few.

About DHNY

Digital Health New York (DHNY) was launched in 2022 through a collaboration between AlleyCorp and New York City Health Business Leaders (NYCHBL) to create a connected community that shares ideas, sparks new directions and creates success across the entire digital health ecosystem. DHNY seeks to increase the visibility of New York City as a leader in healthcare innovation and showcase the companies and leaders creating the future of healthcare. DHNY Summit, its flagship event, convenes the community to facilitate an all-out sharing of content, ideas and innovations. For more information or to join DHNY's mailing list, please contact events@dhny.co .

