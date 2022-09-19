The Shoppes at Lafayette, formerly, Lafayette Village, are to be redeveloped to include a housing complex.

SPARTA, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Firm, Askin & Hooker, LLC, has achieved the approval of a significant site plan application for The Shoppes in Lafayette, NJ. The approval is for the additional development of 138 residential rental units to transform the borough's notable outlet mall into a mixed-use retail, restaurant, and housing complex.

Daniel Benkendorf, an attorney with Askin & Hooker, states, "The development application, approved on June 23, 2022, consists of site plan and variance approval for the development of a mixed-use community to include commercial, professional, and residential units." He goes on to say, "this approval will allow residents of the community an opportunity to see their doctor, grab dinner and go shopping without having to pick up their car keys on the way out the door."

Olde Lafayette Village, once a flourishing complex covering 70 acres with about 50 shops, opened in 1985 with boutique shops but later switched to retail stores. The village fell into foreclosure in 2012 and, in 2016, was sold. The Shoppes at Lafayette reopened a few years later as a newly renovated retail experience. However, the iconic shopping center has recently struggled to maintain tenants and vibrancy due to the recent pandemic and the consumer shift to online shopping. The approved plan adding a residential component to the development will afford residents a new form of convenience with the availability of food, professional services, and retail shopping within walking distance.

"Mixed-use neighborhoods with housing, commercial and retail seamlessly integrate, creating a new communal experience where the daily needs of residents are supported, and businesses thrive," states the developer's attorney William P. Askin. "We greatly appreciate the cooperation and support of Lafayette Township and its governing body throughout this process."

