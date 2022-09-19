National Kidney Foundation Election Center Relaunches as Campaign Season Kicks Off

Website Provides Kidney Patients Information and Resources on Local and Statewide Elections for November Midterm

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is working to ensure kidney patients make their voices heard in this November's midterm elections. The NKF Election Center empowers kidney advocates across the country to find information quickly and easily on voting options in their federal elections. The site offers information about the candidates running and provides key dates and deadlines for voting early, absentee, or in-person.

NKF Election Center provides info & guidance for kidney patients on voting safely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic!

"With voters already casting primary election ballots and looking ahead to November, NKF continues the work it began in 2020 to support every kidney patient as they safely make their voice heard at the ballot box," said Kevin Longino, Chief Executive Officer of the National Kidney Foundation. "It also ensures candidates understand the importance of supporting a pro-kidney health agenda both on the campaign trail and once in office."

The NKF Election Center also provides information and guidance for kidney patients about voting safely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The NKF notes that kidney patients are often immunocompromised and face a greater risk from COVID.

"The impact that COVID-19 has had on our community serves as a powerful reminder of the responsibility that the next Congress will have to increase awareness around the public health challenges posed by chronic kidney disease (CKD)," added Longino. "CKD creates an outsized burden on Medicare patients and spending. There is an urgent need for an increase in federal funding for programs that support kidney disease awareness, education, and research."

Whether voting by mail or in person, the NKF Election Center aims to empower more kidney voters than ever and provide a powerful reminder that better kidney health for every American is on the ballot this November. To visit the NKF Election Center visit www.vote.kidney.org.

To learn more about kidney disease and how to maintain optimal kidney health visit www.kidney.org/.

About National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

