Jack & Annie's Unveils New Plant-Based Chicken Expanding Its Portfolio Of Delicious Meat Alternatives Made From Real Plants

The next generation plant-based meat brand introduces three new frozen foods, all made with jackfruit

as the primary ingredient.

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack & Annie's , a rising star in the alternative meat category, is launching three new frozen food products made from the real plant that's naturally meaty, jackfruit. New Crispy Jack Patties, Buffalo Jack Patties, and Crispy Gluten-Free Jack Tenders join the Jack & Annie's family, with the same craveable and juicy flavors that have made the brand a fan-favorite among plant-based and meat-eaters alike. These new items are available now in grocery store freezers nationwide. Check the store locator to find a store near you: www.jackandannies.com/find-a-store/.

"Our fans continue to ask for more chicken options, and we're excited to meet their needs with these three new additions," said Annie Ryu, CEO and founder of Jack & Annie's. "By using jackfruit as our #1 ingredient, we're able to make foods that not only satisfy like meat, but that also are a good source of fiber and protein, lower in fat and calories than meat products, and simpler and less processed compared to other meat alternatives. Jackfruit has a naturally meaty texture, and also picks up flavors well, allowing for a versatile and delicious tasting experience."

Jack & Annie's new frozen foods, made from jackfruit and vegan-friendly ingredients, include:

Crispy Jack Patties : Perfectly crispy and lightly seasoned, these patties are great on a bun or all on their own.

Buffalo Jack Patties : Just the right amount of zesty flavor with hints of vinegar and butter make this buffalo patty crave-worthy.

Crispy Gluten-Free Jack Tenders: Whether dunked in your favorite sauce or enjoyed on their own, these tenders are a unique and delicious gluten-free and meatless option with no sacrifice required on taste or texture.

Demand for plant-based chicken options continues to rise, as a growing number of consumers explore a "flexitarian" diet, looking to reduce their meat consumption. Jack & Annie's boldly stands out among other meat alternatives because its foods are made primarily from jackfruit, a naturally delicious and nutrient-dense plant that is known for its meaty texture and satisfying taste. The result is crave-worthy foods that are both delicious and good for the planet because jackfruit is a sustainable and regenerative crop.

Jack & Annie's new foods are available now at grocers nationwide, including Sprouts, HEB, Wegmans, Publix, Giant, and Stop & Shop.

ABOUT JACK & ANNIE'S

Jack & Annie's, made by The Jackfruit Company and founded by Annie Ryu, is on a mission to create real, delicious foods that feature jackfruit, an underutilized crop that is one of the world's most sustainable and regenerative plants, as the primary ingredient. Jack & Annie's plant-based offerings are more than just a delicious alternative to meat, they are also naturally nutrient-dense, high in fiber and protein, and lower in calories, and have a simpler ingredient panel than other meatless products. From crispy jack nuggets to savory jack sausage patties, the Jack & Annie's portfolio offers foods that are satisfying for meat eaters and plant-based eaters alike. Bite-by-bite, Jack & Annie's and The Jackfruit Company are building a better planet, supporting farming communities in India by preventing jackfruit from going to waste, operating the largest global jackfruit supply chain, and providing over 1,700 farming families with 10-40% of their income.

For more information about Jack & Annie's, please visit jackandannies.com or follow on Instagram @jackandannies , Twitter @jackandannies , and Facebook @jackandannies .

