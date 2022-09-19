Creating a Supportive Work Environment for Latinas

Stellantis named a Top 50 Company for Latinas by LATINA Style magazine

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The editors of LATINA Style magazine have selected Stellantis as one of the 2022 Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work in the U.S.

The editors of LATINA Style magazine have selected Stellantis as one of the 2022 Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work in the U.S. The company ranked No. 10 overall and is the highest rated automaker in the 2022 report, the 19th year Stellantis has been included in the report since the benchmark was established in 1998. The Stellantis 2022 Latina of the Year is Maria Zehnder, a finance executive responsible for MOPAR Finance in North America. (PRNewswire)

The company ranked No. 10 overall and is the highest rated automaker in the 2022 report (LS50), which will be featured in a special issue of the magazine this month. This is the 19th year Stellantis has been included in the Top 50 Report since the benchmark was established in 1998.

The LS50 Report highlights companies that have made a dedicated effort to diverse recruitment and promotion initiatives, including companies that have programs to recruit veterans. It is considered "the most respected evaluation of corporate America's employment opportunities and policies as they pertain to Latinas," according to LATINA Style.

"Our consistent performance over more than two decades on the important LATINA Style benchmark reflects our commitment to respecting and fully engaging all people and cultures represented in Stellantis' rich multicultural mosaic," said Lottie Holland, vice president – diversity, inclusion, engagement and EEO compliance, Stellantis North America. "We are proud of what our team continues to achieve and we are highly motivated to continue to take our commitment to diversity and inclusion to new and exciting places."

LATINA Style magazine began the LS50 Report as "a quest to explore deeper into the business world and bring forth powerful and useful information on the growing importance of recruiting professional Latinas."

In 1997, with the assistance of the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and national Hispanic organizations, the magazine developed a comprehensive survey that is sent annually to Fortune 1000 companies. The resulting LS50 Report highlights each selected company's leadership programs, employee benefits and Latina representation in senior positions.

The report is distributed to Hispanic professional and civic organizations, national women's organizations, colleges and universities, all members of the U.S. Congress, the White House, members of the Cabinet, military and veteran's organizations. The report is also distributed at major Hispanic and recruitment conferences.

"Stellantis continues to excel in diversity and inclusion," said Karla Saez, production planning manager at Stellantis and member of LinC (Latins In Connection) business resource group. "As a Latina, I feel a sense of belonging. We are passionate, strong and powerful, and Stellantis embraces our development and empowers our strengths. I couldn't be prouder to be part of the No. 1 automaker helping Latinas thrive."

LinC is one of 11 employee-directed business resource groups at Stellantis, representing an array of affinity communities within the company, providing members with mentorship and leadership opportunities and career connections.

Each top-ranked company on the LS50 Report is given the opportunity to name a Latina of the Year, who is profiled in the magazine and invited to attend an awards ceremony later in the year.

The Stellantis 2022 Latina of the Year is Maria Zehnder, a finance executive responsible for Mopar finance in North America.

"Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is at the core of the purpose and values of Stellantis around the world," Zehnde said. "It sets our company and brands apart and ensures our customers have the most innovative mobility solutions available on the market."

"Since 1998, the Latina Style 50 Report has highlighted thousands of companies from a variety of industries," said Robert Bard, president and CEO, LATINA Style magazine. "We are proud to recognize companies who support programs encouraging training, mentorship, leadership development and promotion for Latinas."

