BLiNQ Networks and Pollen Mobile are expanding decentralized wireless connectivity, one flower at a time

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BLiNQ Networks' new partnership with Pollen Mobile is expanding the growing decentralized networks in the United States, with an ecosystem of Cellular radios or 'flowers' that will propagate connectivity.

BLiNQ's FW-300i under the Pollen product family, will be known as the 'Sunflower'. The Sunflower is a fully integrated, compact and high power CBRS wireless solution, which is simple to install and can easily be mounted on rooftops or on the side of tall buildings. As the most powerful 'flower' in its class, the Sunflower provides incredible capacity that is geared to expand Pollen's coverage to remote communities and busy urban environments, providing owners with the highest potential return on their hardware investment. The other CBRS radio which will be adopted by Pollen, is the versatile X-300i base station, aptly named the 'Stargazer Lily'. This unit's indoor and outdoor variants enable a seamless transition for an inside-out and outside-in deployment. Its dynamic capacity switching puts owners in control of their coverage, so they can target distribution exactly where it's required.

"We see our partnership with Pollen as a significant step towards providing connectivity on a large scale," says Patrick Buthmann, VP of Sales and Business Development at BLiNQ Networks. "The decentralized network model is clearly the path forward, where we are seeing the convergence of blockchain, 4G and 5G technologies that will make broadband connectivity more readily available. The incentivized aspect of de-wi is also a unique way of engaging and rewarding users of a network."

Pollen is the first privacy focused, anonymous, decentralized, 4G and 5G, open-source mobile network enabled by a crypto economy that is owned and operated by its users. Users and owners of the network can earn PollenCoin (PCN) by helping build, validate, and use the Pollen network.

The Pollen Flowers are mobile network radios which provide wireless coverage and earn their owners PCN, in return for the coverage provided and data hauled for end users. Pollen does not store the personal information of Flower owners. Flower ownership (and right to associated rewards payments) is registered via a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) that is tied to the owner's Solana wallet, enabling owners to maintain anonymity and transfer ownership of devices without requiring any centralized approval or registration.

"We're honored to be the first decentralized wireless network supporting BLiNQ's innovative hardware", said Pollen Mobile CEO Anthony Levandowski. "Our new BLiNQ Flowers will further expand the use cases for Pollen and we're looking forward to soon unveiling some exciting applications where Sunflowers are already being deployed."

ABOUT BLINQ NETWORKS

BLiNQ Networks is a pioneer manufacturer of CBRS-ready and multiband wireless broadband solutions, building the technology to provide essential internet connectivity all over the world. BLiNQ provides industry-leading price and performance in LTE and 5G-ready solutions, driven by a talented team based in Ontario, Canada. For more information visit blinqnetworks.com.

ABOUT POLLEN MOBILE

Pollen Mobile is catalyzing the development of the world's first decentralized, user owned and operated mobile network designed for privacy and anonymity. By utilizing open source technologies and protocols, a crypto economy built around the PollenCoin token, and working with partners like BLiNQ Networks, Pollen is giving its community the power to control their coverage and take back their mobile privacy with an affordable alternative to traditional mobile carriers. Additional information about Pollen Mobile can be found at www.pollenmobile.io

View original content:

SOURCE BLiNQ Networks Inc.