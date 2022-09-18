"Next-Gen Crypto Super-App" Finblox Prepares for Token Sale; Launches "Pool Party" Allowing Users to Win Free Crypto Prizes

HONG KONG, Sept. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finblox , a popular crypto platform backed by Sequoia Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and other prominent venture firms - is gearing up for their token sale (ICO) in Q4.

The release of their litepaper in July marked an ambitious expansion from their "Earn" product, which allowed users to buy and earn crypto rewards passively with no minimums, no lock-ins, and daily compounded yields. The team is now intent on building a next-gen crypto super-app where users can game, trade, and earn with their crypto without ever having to leave the platform.

Some of the features named on the roadmap include:

Swap (LIVE)

Pool Party (LIVE)

Launchpad

NFT Marketplace

A crypto credit card

FinChain, a Layer-1 protocol

Additionally, the litepaper declared the upcoming sale of FBX token, whose proceeds will be used to fund future development and expansion into new markets. Token sale waitlist signups are now available on a limited basis here .

The project is expected to attract considerable interest due to its diversification into game-fi and already-prominent backing.

For more information on Finblox's token sale, please visit www.finblox.com/fbx .

About Pool Party:

"Pool Party" is one of the hottest new products on the Finblox platform, allowing users to enter weekly drawings for a chance to win huge crypto prizes. Pool Party is completely free to join and only requires a minimum deposit of $10 in any crypto to participate!

If desired, users may withdraw their deposit at any time to stop participating - with no loss of principal. Users will also automatically earn passive income on their deposit and any prizes won through Finblox's other product, Earn.

Chances of winning can be dramatically boosted by meeting certain criteria - such as joining earlier, depositing larger amounts, referring friends, and holding FBX token. For more details on Pool Party, please visit www.finblox.com/pool .

About Finblox:

Finblox is a next-gen super-app where users can game, trade, and earn passive income with their crypto - all from a single platform. Sequoia Capital, Dragonfly Capital, MSA, Kyber Ventures, Coinfund, and Saison Capital are some of the investors behind Finblox - along with angels Ron Hose (Founder of Coins.ph), Xinshu Dong (co-founder of Zilliqa), and a handful of others.

Most recently, Finblox has attracted partnerships and investment from Cypher Capital - a UAE-based fund, and Razer - one of the pre-eminent gaming hardware companies in the world. Both allies could indicate a strong push into crypto-favorable markets, as well as future gamification in store for users.

Contact: Kevin Quan, kevin@finbloxapp.com

