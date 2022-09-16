50/50 Thursdays
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation's transaction with OSI II is fair to shareholders

Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Oaktree (NASDAQ:OCSL) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with OSI II.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)
Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/oaktree-specialty-lending-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Oaktree transaction with OSI II may not be fair to Oaktree's shareholders.

We are investigating the conduct of Oaktree's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Oaktree common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/oaktree-specialty-lending-corporation.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP                                                          
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-oaktree-specialty-lending-corporations-transaction-with-osi-ii-is-fair-to-shareholders-301625950.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.