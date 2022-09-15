Virgin Pulse Strengthens Commercial Leadership Team with Appointment of Elevance Health Executive

Digital Health and Wellbeing Leader Capitalizes on Growing Momentum for Personalized Member Engagement and Activation Among Health Plans, PBMs, and Health Systems

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Pulse, the leading digital-first health and wellbeing company, today announced that former Elevance Health executive Salem Shunnarah recently joined the company as executive vice president and general manager, health plans and systems. This executive appointment strengthens the company's commercial leadership team to accelerate momentum in key markets and achieve ambitious goals. Salem reports to Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Reeves.

"Healthcare organizations and employers worldwide trust us to drive record-breaking engagement, cost savings, and real results among their populations. Changing habits, closing gaps in care, and improving outcomes allows us to create a stickier relationship with members," said Andrew Reeves, chief revenue officer for Virgin Pulse. "We are evolving our leadership team in concert with where the market is heading and bolstering an already-strong team. We'll all benefit from Salem's deep understanding of the healthcare system and connecting it with the many ways Virgin Pulse's data, technology, and services can have an impact."

In his new role as EVP and GM of health plans and systems, Salem will lean on his rich health industry expertise to maximize the company's growing footprint among payer and provider organizations, as well as the employers who rely on them. By aligning market need and demand with the company's high-tech, high-touch solutions he will help clients meet financial goals and drive meaningful improvements. Salem has already made an impact at Virgin Pulse, leading the launch of VP Activate, an enhanced intelligent outreach solution that enables health plans and systems to more effectively connect with their populations to drive actions, leading to measurable health outcomes and reduced costs.

"To join an organization with the power to connect with 150 million+ consumers and drive critical health actions such as getting a vaccine, refilling a prescription, or speaking with a care advocate, is energizing and purposeful," added Salem. "I'm excited for what the future holds and to partner with more organizations to change lives for good."

Salem comes to Virgin Pulse with more than 25 years of experience in healthcare, benefits, and human resources. Over the past ten years at Elevance Health (formerly Anthem) he took a lead role in the organization's national business development efforts for medical, prescription drug, dental, vision, life and disability, exceeding membership goals for seven consecutive years. Salem spent the previous five years at Aon Hewitt, where he led business development for the health and benefits consulting practice for the southeastern U.S. He was previously in a managerial role with AT&T's benefits administration group.

