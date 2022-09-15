Trust Software Launches B2B Checkout Platform for TikTok Marketing Partners

TikTok's 60+ Marketing Partners will have exclusive access to Market, Trust Software's B2B Checkout Platform

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Software Inc , a fintech that develops marketing payment products, today announced the launch of Market , a B2B checkout platform built for the marketing ecosystem. Alongside the launch of Market, Trust Software also announced that TikTok's more than 60 marketing partners will get exclusive access to the Market platform, preferred pricing, and access to early features. This is in addition to Market's core feature-set, which include immediate payouts, the ability to offer flexible payment terms, streamlined billing, and payment-integrated loyalty programs.

"Market solves a real problem for the TikTok partner ecosystem...It is a rare win-win" - David Shaw, Director at TikTok

"Having worked with hundreds of adtech and martech businesses during my time at Snap and previously founding a marketing software company, I have a deep understanding of the challenges that these businesses face," said James Borow, CEO and Co-Founder, Trust Software. "Cash flow is key among those challenges because these businesses invest in and deliver work before ever receiving payment, which often comes late. Market helps solve these challenges with a checkout experience that offers flexible payment options to end customers and upfront payment to merchants."

Market is launching specifically for the marketing ecosystem – ad platforms, agencies, marketplaces, and SaaS – allowing businesses to offer their customers flexible payment terms, get paid faster, and build integrated loyalty programs that can increase sales and retention. While Market is exclusively offered to TikTok marketing partners today, they will quickly be expanding to other partner programs over the coming weeks.

"Market solves a real problem for the TikTok partner ecosystem. Marketing partners get paid faster to increase cash flow, while brands buy now and pay later to invest in growth. It is a rare win-win within the marketing ecosystem." said David Shaw, Director of Monetisation Partnerships at TikTok.

Borow continues, "As one of the largest global advertising platforms, we are excited to support TikTok marketing partners. These are businesses doing incredible things in marketing and we want to help simplify their billing and payments process so they can spend more time building great products."



Trust Software builds marketing payment products, including Market, the recently launched B2B checkout platform built for the marketing ecosystem. Founded by a team of Snap alums, Trust Software is headquartered in Los Angeles and is backed by Lerer Hippeau, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Manta Ray, Sapphire Sport, Upfront Ventures, and Upper90. Learn more at https://www.trustsoftware.co/ and http://getmarket.com/ .

