Survey Reveals FedEx Ground Contractor Respondents Vote No Confidence in FedEx Ground CEO John Smith

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week the Trade Association for Logistics (TALP) conducted a vote of no confidence in FedEx Ground CEO John Smith and surveyed approximately 1,200 FedEx Ground contractors regarding their business financials over the course of 4 business days—from September 6 through September 9, 2022.

TALP engaged the global advisory firm Stout to participate as an independent monitor of the data's integrity. The primary Stout representative has more than 20 years of experience in forensic accounting, fraud investigations, and consulting.

Full survey results can be found here. The survey found that:

97% of contractor respondents DO NOT have confidence in FedEx Ground CEO John Smith

94% of contractor respondents fear retaliation if they voice dissenting opinions

89% of current contractor respondents are operating businesses for FedEx Ground that are not profitable

93% of current contractor respondents are dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with their financial relationship with FedEx Ground

86% of current contractor respondents said their requests for renegotiation in the last year were ignored or denied

68% of current contractor respondents said their most recent contract renewal resulted in worse terms for their small business

"The facts are quite simple: Through an independently verified survey, 97% of FedEx Ground's responding small business owners do not have confidence in FedEx Ground CEO John Smith, 95% of responding small business owners fear retaliation if they speak up, and more than half of responding contractors are subsidizing FedEx Ground by delivering packages at a financial loss each week," said TALP in its analysis of the survey results.

The FedEx Ground network is served entirely by independent contractors, small business owners who complete 100% of the network's deliveries.

About the Trade Association of Logistics Professionals

The Trade Association for Logistics Professionals (TALP) advocates for the thousands of last mile delivery and linehaul contractors that power the US delivery network.

TALP exists to exercise all logistics professionals' First Amendment rights to promote legislative advocacy, problem solve, and, if necessary, participate in legal challenges to secure rights that would benefit members.

Contact

To schedule an interview or file questions, please contact:

Chad Schmidt

Sheridan PR

chad@sheridanpr.com

(615) 504-6336

View original content:

SOURCE Trade Association for Logistics Professionals (TALP)