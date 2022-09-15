LVW Advisors CEO Named CEO of the Year for 2022 by RIA Intel

Lori Van Dusen selected as top CEO in nation by leading industry publication

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LVW Advisors, a Rochester-based independent financial advisory firm, is thrilled to announce that CEO and Founder Lori Van Dusen has been named CEO of the Year for 2022 by RIA Intel, part of Institutional Investor, a leading international business-to-business publication. This year's awards are the first of their kind from RIA Intel.

Van Dusen, who founded the firm in 2011, helps oversee more than $2 billion of client assets under management. She is also deeply involved with several philanthropic and community organizations where she serves on the board of directors.

"I'm incredibly grateful to RIA Intel and Institutional Investor for choosing me for this wonderful recognition," Van Dusen said. "I truly appreciate such an affirmation of all the time and effort I have poured into this firm and my career. And it would never have happened if not for the hard-working advisors and other LVW staff who support me and our clients."

For its inaugural awards, RIA Intel chose to honor financial advisors, wealth management firms and industry leaders who are impacting the investment industry, clients and their employees in significant and innovative ways, according to the publication's website.

Lori began her career in 1987 with Shearson Lehman Brothers, which was later acquired by Citigroup Smith Barney. Having a natural penchant for the investment industry, by 2004, she had achieved the title of Managing Director. In a pioneering move, she assumed the role of co-lead of Convergent Wealth Advisors' Institutional Group in 2008, where she also served on the firm's Executive and Investment Committees, managing approximately $8 billion in assets for clients.

A recipient of numerous accolades, Lori was named to Barron's Financial Advisor Hall of Fame, which recognizes advisors who have appeared in 10 or more of Barron's annual Top 100 Advisor rankings. Additionally, Lori was ranked #1 in New York State on Forbes' 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list, and has been ranked on Forbes' 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019 Top Wealth Advisors lists and Forbes' 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019 Top Women Wealth Advisors lists. Please see our Disclosures page for important information about these awards.

View the entire list of this year's RIA Intel awards winners here: https://www.riaintel.com/article/b1zsn2y7p1tl3c/ria-intel-awards-the-winners

