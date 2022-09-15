Haven Life Wins Multiple Awards for Term Life Insurance Product

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life, a leading digital direct-to-consumer life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), has been recognized by two of the country's most trusted consumer brand rankings for the term life insurance products it offers: Real Simple Smart Money Awards, and Investopedia.

Haven Life makes buying dependable and affordable term life insurance actually simple. (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to be recognized for our innovative approach to offering high-quality, affordable life insurance."

Real Simple Smart Money Awards awarded their "Buy Life Insurance Without Feeling Judged & Depressed" selection to Haven Life for its ability to make the daunting process of purchasing life insurance a little easier, comparing the process to something "as quick as the time it takes to brew coffee." Real Simple's methodology utilizes a diverse board of financial professionals, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals, and finance educators to consider products based on innovation and relevance to Real Simple's readers.

Investopedia selected Haven Life as the "Best Instant-Issue Term" for parents due its user-friendly site and online application process. Investopedia conducts their rankings by collecting data that measures financial stability, customer satisfaction, product and feature variety, and the overall buying experience of insurance companies.

"We are honored to be recognized for our innovative approach to offering high-quality, affordable life insurance," said Mitch Ocampo, Head of Haven Life. "These awards not only mean a great deal to our team, but also underscore the important role life insurance plays in bringing financial security to everyday American households."

These awards follow previous recognition from NerdWallet and Newsweek, naming Haven Life the "Best Same-Day Term Life Insurance" and "America's Best Customer Service 2022" for Life Insurance, respectively. Haven Life stood out for its convenient online approach, simple application process, high coverage limits and option to forgo a medical exam with Haven Simple policies based on the criteria of both award committees.

For individuals interested in purchasing life insurance, they can visit havenlife.com/quote-tool. There, they can get a quote and proceed to apply for a Haven Life policy in minutes, often without the need for a medical exam.* For more information about Haven Life products, visit www.havenlife.com.

About Haven Life:

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.

Haven Term is a Term Life Insurance Policy (ICC21 HAVEN TERM in certain states, including NC; HAVEN TERM CA21 in California) issued by C.M. Life Insurance Company (C.M. Life), Enfield, CT 06082. In NY (DTC-NY), DE (DTC-DE), SD (DTC-SD) and ND (DTC) it is issued by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), Springfield, MA 01111-0001.

Haven Simple is a Simplified Issue Term Life Insurance Policy (ICC20 HAVEN SIMPLE in certain states, including NC; HAVEN SIMPLE CA20 in California). It is issued by C.M. Life Insurance Company, Enfield, CT 06082.

*Issuing the policy or paying its benefits depends on the applicant's insurability, based on their answers to the health questions in the application, and their truthfulness.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Haven Life