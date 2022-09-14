Top THC Beverage Brand Cantrip First to Jump Into MN Legal Hemp Market

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantrip, Inc. ("Cantrip"), a leading cannabis beverage company operating in regulated marijuana markets, announced the launch of their social seltzer line in the state of Minnesota, marking the first delta9-THC cannabinoid beverage to make the move from marijuana-derived d9-THC markets to the hemp-derived d9-THC market recently legalized in Minnesota.

Cantrip – The Hangout Without the Hangover

Cantrip delivers a variety of balanced cannabinoid ratios in refreshing flavor combinations featuring naturally derived flavors infused with terpenes, the naturally occurring flavor compounds found in the cannabis plant. Each Cantrip seltzer is as little as 8 calories. Each seltzer uses a nano-emulsion created in-house by Cantrip to create an accelerated onset of the cannabis effect, making them more accessible and sociable than traditional edibles. Cantrip's effects are felt in as little as 10 to 20 minutes. Cantrip creates a micro-dosed product so that consumers can control their own experience:

Blackberry Lavender : Infused with 5mg THC; naturally derived blackberry flavor, real lavender, and Sour Tangie terpenes;

Watermelon Mint: Infused with 5mg THC; naturally derived watermelon and mint flavors, and Kush terpenes;

Ginger Peach : Infused with 3mg THC and 2mg CBD; naturally derived ginger and peach flavors, and Haze terpenes;

Grapefruit Hibiscus: Infused with 3mg THC and 2mg CBD; natural crystallized grapefruit with real hibiscus, and Headband terpenes;

Lemon Basil: Infused with 3mg THC and 2mg CBD; natural crystallized lemon with real basil, and Durban terpenes.

"Cantrip was designed by bartenders to create a full-bodied, full-flavored beverage that really tastes like a grown-up beverage and not just some bubbled flavor water," says Adam Terry, CEO at Cantrip. "Cantrip puts real, thoughtful flavors in and garnishes each one with terpenes – the natural flavors of the cannabis plant - so that every drink is an exciting experience from the first sip to the end of the evening when it wears off. When you drink something that tastes better with good friends, you have a better experience overall, and that's as true of cannabis as it is of wine. With a micro-dose product like Cantrip you don't have to worry about getting 'too high to hang' – or a hangover, for that matter. There's finally a cannabis product anyone can enjoy."

Cantrip will be distributed across Minnesota starting in September and will be widely available across the state throughout the fall. For more information or to get Cantrip, please visit https://cantripseltzer.com/.

