Jamul Casino® Hosts First Drag Show, "Drag It Out"

Jamul Welcomes LGBTQ2S+ Community with Drag Performance

JAMUL, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing a new level of glitz and glam to its live entertainment lineup, Jamul Casino will host its first ever drag show, Drag it Out on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The 8pm event will be at Jamul Casino's star-lit, open-air venue, The Rooftop. Featuring San Diego's top drag entertainers, the event promises to be a dazzling showcase of larger-than-life performances and celebrity impersonations. Located at 14145 Campo Road, Jamul Casino is San Diego's newest and closest casino offering fun for everyone with award-winning dining, thousands of gaming options, and live entertainment.

Erica M. Pinto, Chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village (left), and drag queen Paris Sukomi Max (right) (PRNewswire)

The Drag it Out show will bring together numerous renowned drag queens, including Paris Sukomi Max, Lala Too, Michele Ada, Disco Dollie, Keex Rose, Naomi Daniels, and the legendary Chad Michaels, one of the world's premier Cher impersonators.

Erica M. Pinto, Chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village, states, says, "Drag it Out is a small way for us to embrace the LGBTQ2S+ community and express our desire to welcome people from all walks of life to our home and our nation. The event should be a blast—I can't wait to see what the divas have planned!"

September Entertainment at Jamul Casino

Jamul Casino has a robust entertainment program, with a packed September schedule. In addition to Drag it Out, Jamul Casino will host a ladies night called Magic Mike XXL on September 24, 2022 with music, muscles, and dancing. Additional live entertainers throughout September include electric violinist Amy Serrano, bass singer Floyd Armstrong, Latin band Melodia Versatil, reggae band SM Familia, musician and composer Michael Raye, 80s hits cover band 80z All Starz, Cuban band Son y Clave, and many more, along with some of San Diego's most popular DJs. Also in September, Jamul Casino is promoting Monday Night LIVE $100,000 Punchout, offering one winner each hour on Mondays a $500 prize, and a chance to win up to $100,000. In celebration of Native American Day, Jamul Casino will be offering numerous promotions on September 23 and 24, 2022. The Casino is equipped with several venues for its live entertainment and promotions, including The Rooftop, JIVe Lounge, and the Casino Floor.

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

