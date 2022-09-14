GoPro Launches Three New HERO11 Black Cameras That Send Highlight Videos to Your Phone

GoPro Launches Three New HERO11 Black Cameras That Send Highlight Videos to Your Phone

New GoPro Cameras Feature Larger Sensor, 10-Bit Color Video, New Ultra-Wide 'HyperView' Field of View, HyperSmooth 5.0 Video Stabilization, Full 360-Degree Horizon Lock and High Performance Enduro Battery

GoPro Subscribers Enjoy Automatic Cloud Backup and Highlight Videos Sent to Their Phone

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced three versions of its all-new HERO11 Black camera: HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Creator Edition and HERO11 Black Mini. All three cameras feature a new, larger sensor that delivers the highest resolution, highest 10-bit color depth, highest level of video stabilization and widest field of view ever featured natively in a HERO camera.

GoPro Launches Three New HERO11 Black Cameras That Send Highlight Videos to Your Phone (PRNewswire)

All three HERO11 Black cameras also take GoPro's subscription service to a new level by delivering automatic highlight videos to your phone. As a GoPro subscriber, you need only plug-in your HERO11* to charge and the camera will upload your footage to your GoPro cloud account where it's automatically edited into a highlight video that is sent to your phone via the GoPro Quik app. It's now that easy.

Each of the three new HERO11 Black cameras are designed to appeal to consumers in different ways, meeting the needs of their particular use cases.

The Best HERO Cameras, Yet—Available in Three Flavors:

HERO11 Black: The world's most versatile camera, more powerful and convenient than ever before. Featuring GoPro's proven signature HERO camera design, durability and performance, HERO11 Black is set to be the camera more professionals and enthusiasts turn to than any other to capture immersive footage that makes you feel like you were there.



HERO11 Black Creator Edition: An all-in-one content capturing powerhouse that makes vlogging, filmmaking and live streaming easy with an ultra lightweight design that fits into the palm of your hand. It features all of HERO11 Black's performance plus a long-lasting battery grip with built-in buttons for one-handed camera control and over four hours of 4K recording per charge. HERO11 Black Creator Edition also includes an optional directional microphone, external mic input, HDMI port for connecting to external displays, a high-output LED light and two cold shoe mounts for mounting additional accessories.



HERO11 Black Mini: A smaller, lighter, simpler version of HERO11 Black that features all of the performance of its bigger sibling. HERO11 Black Mini's smaller size and simple one-button design makes it the perfect choice for people who want maximum simplicity without sacrificing even a hint of performance or quality. Want to keep it simple but still look like a HERO? Choose HERO11 Black Mini.

New Larger Sensor Captures 10-bit Color and the Widest, Most Immersive Native Field of View in a HERO Camera

The new 1/1.9" sensor delivers over 1 billion colors in 10-bit color video at up to 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second in both HERO11 Black and HERO11 Black Mini and 27 megapixel photos in HERO11 Black for images that are truer to how your eyes perceive them in the real world. This results in 64X more colors captured in 10-bit video over the 16.7 million colors in 8-bit, a staggering leap forward in image quality over previous GoPro cameras.

HERO11 Black's new larger sensor also enables 8:7 aspect ratio video for the largest vertical field of view ever on a GoPro. This means you can now capture more of a scene vertically with the ability to crop for different aspect ratios in the GoPro Quik app—perfect for simultaneously creating extra-tall 9:16 vertical shots for Instagram and TikTok, plus high-resolution 16:9 cinematic shots ideal for YouTube or the big screen. You can also zoom in on the best sections of your videos to create high-resolution closeups.

The new sensor also enables HyperView, the widest 16:9 field of view ever native to a HERO camera. Ideal for filming first person view of yourself biking, skiing, surfing, motorcycling and similar activities, HyperView makes your favorite activities look faster and more heroic than you ever imagined possible.

All Three HERO11 Black Cameras Stun With:

Emmy Award®-winning HyperSmooth 5.0 technology with in-camera 360-degree Horizon Lock to keep your footage steady even if your camera rotates a full 360 degrees during capture.

New hyper-immersive HyperView digital lens delivers the widest angle 16:9 shot ever produced natively in a HERO camera. It's for high-action point-of-view capture. Plus, GoPro's signature SuperView is now available in 5.3K60 and 4K120.

Three new Night Effect Time Lapse presets that make capturing pro-quality Star Trails, Light Painting and Vehicle Light Trails easy.

TimeWarp 3.0 now captures at 5.3K , an impressive 91% leap in resolution from 4K , and an incredible 665% more than 1080p.

Simpler camera control with Easy and Pro modes. Easy Controls make it easier than ever to record in the best setting for any situation, while Pro Controls unlock every aspect of your HERO11 camera for maximum creative control.

Enduro Battery dramatically improves camera performance in cold and moderate temperatures, extending recording times up to 38% in HERO11 Black. Enduro comes in-box with HERO11 Black and HERO11 Black Creator Edition and as a built-in Enduro battery in HERO11 Black Mini.

A GoPro Subscription makes everything easy



The GoPro Subscription enables your GoPro camera to auto-upload your footage to your GoPro cloud account with unlimited backup of all your shots at their original source quality. What's more, you'll receive a highlight video of your footage immediately after it's done uploading to the cloud. GoPro subscribers also enjoy the following benefits:

Full access to all of the premium editing tools in the GoPro Quik app

Full access to GoPro's growing cloud-based editing capabilities

Live streaming via private links

Exclusive savings on new GoPro cameras

Damaged camera protection

Up to 50% savings on GoPro camera, accessories and lifestyle gear at GoPro.com

Global Availability



HERO11 Black is available globally today at $399.98 for GoPro Subscribers and $499.99 MSRP. HERO11 Black Creator Edition is also available globally today at $579.98 for GoPro Subscribers and $699.99 MSRP. HERO11 Black Mini will be available at GoPro.com on Oct. 25 for $299.98 for GoPro Subscribers and $399.99 MSRP, rolling out to retailers globally thereafter.

For more information on GoPro's new lineup of HERO11 Black cameras, please visit GoPro.com to learn more.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)



Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit GoPro.com. Open roles can be found on our careers page. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Current.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

*Available only to GoPro subscribers with GoPro HERO5 Black cameras and newer.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.