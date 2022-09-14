Carrier Ventures Invests in Next-Generation Sustainable Technology Startups

Latest investments in Archilogic, Butlr and Transaera support decarbonization efforts

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, has completed three new investments through its Carrier Ventures group. Archilogic, Butlr and Transaera – innovative startups in the healthy and green building space – are the newest additions to the Carrier Ventures investment portfolio of companies selected for their next-generation technology, high-growth potential and sustainability focus.

"Carrier is pleased to add three more disruptive companies to the Carrier Ventures investment portfolio that share our commitment to decarbonizing buildings and creating healthier, safer environments for the people who occupy them," Jennifer Anderson, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Business Development & Chief Sustainability Officer. "Our partnerships with Archilogic, Butlr and Transaera will help to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation technology, contributing to a more sustainable world."

Archilogic is the holistic spatial data platform for the internet. It provides product managers and software developers with infrastructure for building scaled, spatially aware apps that let end users interact with their spaces in the way they need. Archilogic's software will be used in Carrier's Abound cloud-based digital platform to give customers a clear and accurate view of their building interiors in one easy interface, allowing them to unlock and visualize building data to create healthier, more efficient spaces.

Butlr, a venture-backed startup spun out of the MIT Media Lab in 2019, was named one of the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers of 2022. The company's award-winning people-sensing platform uses body heat and machine learning to detect occupancy, headcount and activity, and generate accurate, real-time and historical spatial insights without collecting personally identifiable information. Butlr's thermal sensing technology will be embedded in the Abound digital platform. The combination of these cutting-edge technologies will provide building owners and operators with real-time insights to make confident decisions to improve energy efficiency while ensuring occupant wellness.

Transaera is developing a new class of affordable, energy-efficient, sustainable cooling systems. Buildings account for about 40% of global energy greenhouse gas emissions, and 40% of that is from HVAC. Current air conditioners consume more energy in humid conditions, and the majority of future cooling demand is expected to come from people living in hot and humid climates. Transaera's novel desiccant technology uses a unique sponge-like material that grabs moisture from the atmosphere to enable its air conditioner to cool air more efficiently. The heat generated by the air conditioner is then used – instead of being wasted – to dry the material for the next cycle. Transaera intends to use this technology in partnership with Carrier to develop ultra-efficient climate systems. The company was named one of eight finalists in the Global Cooling Prize, an international innovation competition to develop an affordable and sustainable residential air conditioner.

Launched in 2022 with a vision to accelerate the development of sustainable innovations and disruptive technologies, Carrier Ventures is an important accelerator of Carrier's 2030 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Goal to help its customers reduce their carbon footprints by more than one gigaton. Carrier has also committed to investing more than $2 billion by 2030 to develop healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions that incorporate sustainable design principles and reduce lifecycle impacts.

