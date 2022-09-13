Yalla President Named 2022 Most Inspiring Business Leader

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced that Mr. Saifi Ismail, Yalla Group's President, has been named one of the region's most inspiring business leaders of 2022 by the prestigious magazine Arabian Business. This accolade acknowledges Mr. Ismail's achievements as a visionary leader who has leveraged his influence, experience and expertise to drive digital transformation in the MENA region.

"It is an immense honor to be recognized by this esteemed publication alongside such outstanding leaders," said Mr. Ismail. "I would like to sincerely thank Arabian Business for their commendation on behalf of the entire Yalla team. As the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the MENA region, we are proud of our commitment to launching products tailored to local user preferences, expanding partnerships with local channels, and working with local communities to help grow the digital economy and the Internet industry over the past six years. With our group's vision in mind, we will remain dedicated to serving MENA users' increasing online demands and assisting our stakeholders as they steer the region toward a brighter future."

Arabian Business is the Middle East region's premier resource for informed news, features, and commentary. Its extensive output includes interviews with some of the world's leading business people, long-form features from around the Middle East and respected commentary on the issues of the day. Annual awards ceremonies and its high-profile Power Lists add to the brand's prestige, forward-thinking approach and reputation for integrity, helping Arabian Business sustain a loyal following across all its platforms.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the largest voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA). The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company has expanded its content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users' evolving online social networking and entertainment needs. The ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users; Waha, a social networking product designed for the metaverse; and games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in the region. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA, having launched Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with its users. In addition, through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core game distribution in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring exciting new content to its users.

