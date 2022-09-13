Susan G. Komen® San Francisco MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Money to Support Breast Cancer Research and Financial Assistance

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person MORE THAN PINK Walk in San Francisco to raise critical funds that support breast cancer research and breast cancer patients who are in need of financial assistance.

The San Francisco Walk will be held on Sunday, October 2, at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens.

"We look forward to creating a community for anyone impacted by breast cancer as we gather, in person, for this year's MORE THAN PINK Walk. We are excited to be spending the day with families and loved ones at the Zoo. Funds raised will support breast cancer research and patients in need of services like the Komen Financial Assistance Program," said Jenifer Weiss, State Executive Director of Northern CA Susan G. Komen.

"Our goal is to raise $250,000 this year to support funding new research studies for breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer. Funds raised also help support individuals in need of patient support services including financial assistance. With the economic downturn, the demand for our services is greater than ever," said Weiss. "We are grateful for all the support to help the women and men facing breast cancer in our community. It is through our Walk that we can raise much-needed funds to get what breast cancer patients need – new discoveries and advancements for breast cancer and financial support."

Komen is pleased to welcome sponsors of this year's Walk including PlumpJack Foundation, Wildflower Apothecary, Seagen, AIG, ALX Oncology, Chinese Community Health Plan, Genentech, Exact Sciences, John Muir Health, First Republic Bank, Olema Oncology, Allergan Aesthetics, ServiceNow, Kendra's Cup. Special thank you to our media partners Alpha Media San Jose, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo and our community partner the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens.

Additionally, Marc Acton Midday Host on Mix 106.5, Emily Harlan Midday Host on Bay Country and News Anchor, Audrey Asistio from NBC Bay Area News, will serve as co-emcees of the Walk.

Participants can expect to enjoy the following at the Walk:

Upon entering the zoo everyone will enjoy a mission mile filled with images of our local honorees

Survivors, MBC Thrivers and a guest of their choosing will enjoy a Survivor & Thriver ride on the newly restored, historic 1921 Dentzel Carousel near the Fisher Family Children's Zoo at San Francisco Zoo & Gardens

Survivors, MBC Thrivers and Top Fundraisers will be invited into our designated Hope Village to gather for a complimentary continental breakfast

Participants who raise $1,000+ will be invited into the Great Hall to meet five zoo animals for a photo opportunity

Teams that raise $5,000+ will gather at their own team table and enjoy donated treats from local businesses

Margaret Davis from Healing Muses will play the harp in our We Remember area where participants are invited to experience a moment of reflection under a beautiful tree, write the names and or special memories of loved ones on notecards and hang those on the reflection wall

Community Pillar sponsored by SYNK will have the QR code to scan so Walkers can participate in our first-ever, group selfie

Sponsor tables will line our event day festival with giveaways and information about how they are supporting the breast cancer community

Komen San Francisco Bay Area MORE THAN PINK Walk

San Francisco Zoo & Gardens

San Francisco, CA

Sunday, October 2, 2022

9:00 AM Check-In Begins

9:30 AM Zoo Gates Open & Event Day Festival Begins

10:00 AM VIP Animal Experience Begins

11:30 AM Opening Ceremony & Group Selfie

12:00 PM Survivor & Thriver Carousel Ride followed by WALK

(self-paced walk throughout the zoo)

Register Online

www.komen.org/sanfranciscowalk

About Susan G. Komen ®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

CONTACT:

Deb Song

Susan G. Komen

(309)416-0419

dsong@komen.org

