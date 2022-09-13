PACE Loan Group Hires C-PACE Veteran Jacob Roth, Increasing Loan Capacity

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PACE Loan Group ("PLG") (www.paceloangroup.com), a leading provider of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing, announced today the hiring of Jacob Roth, as Vice President of Underwriting. Jacob will execute underwriting for PLG's pipeline of deals, and further expand the team's C-PACE expertise.

"We're looking forward to having Jacob join our team," said PLG CEO Rafi Golberstein. "His depth of experience within C-PACE will support our underwriting team, and our increased deal flow. We're pleased to have Jacob as a resource for our underwriting staff and analysts."

Jacob brings years of experience in the renewable energy sector and recently the sustainable financing market. Jacob has been involved with C-PACE since 2018, building substantial experience in underwriting and development of PACE projects. Previously, he was the head of underwriting and project management at Dividend Finance, a C-PACE lender, where he managed projects from intake through underwriting, to closing and beyond to final permit.

"I'm excited to take this next step in my career with PLG and expand my C-PACE expertise. I'm looking forward to delving into the wide breadth and significant depth of opportunities with the PLG team." Jacob shared.

In his time at Dividend Finance, Jacob led the national C-PACE expansion of its service area. In addition, he led the underwriting and closing of the first PACE loan in Montana, which was also the first ever instance of C-PACE being used to finance a water and sewer district. The loan resulted in $10 million in savings and 300 million gallons in water conserved for Montana's Bridger Brewing's new facility.

Jacob holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the George Washington University School of Business and is an active scuba divemaster, avid skier, EMT, and runner.

About PACE Loan Group

PACE Loan Group (PLG) is a national leader in the C-PACE marketplace, supplying direct C-PACE financing to commercial property owners for energy-efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, and seismic projects. The PLG team has decades of experience in commercial lending and structured finance, supplying expertise up and down the capital stack. To learn more about PLG, visit our website at www.paceloangroup.com.

