National Press Club Journalism Institute Covering the midterm elections: Learn from experts in voter accessibility on Oct. 14

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 61 million Americans live with disabilities, yet they remain underrepresented in journalism produced by U.S. newsrooms. As a decisive midterm election approaches, recent coverage shows state and local measures intend to reduce voting by absentee ballot , limit access at polling locations , and limit information explaining how people with disabilities can cast their ballots .

Are you prepared to be a watchdog for disabled voters in your communities? What is your newsroom doing to ensure your election coverage is useful and accessible for disabled voters? How are you covering voter rights and accessibility leading up to and on Election Day?

On Friday, Oct. 14 at 11:30 a.m. ET, join the National Press Club Journalism Institute for a discussion among experts in voter access, disability representation, and accessible news coverage on best practices to cover disabled voters and to highlight voting access issues they may face. Registration for this free program is open ; it will take place on Zoom.

Panelists include:

We hope you'll join us for this important conversation, supported with funding from the Gannett Foundation. Please email Beth Francesco , deputy executive director for the Institute, with questions.

