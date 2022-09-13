Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Launches New Arts & Gallery Trail

Digital trail pass and incentive program showcase color and culture at The Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Myrtle Beach has launched its Arts & Gallery Trail, offering guests an all-new way to explore the destination's 14 unique communities and 60 miles of coastline. In collaboration with the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum and The Arts Grand Strand , the Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail features more than 100 attractions, studios, murals, sculptures and so much more.

The Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail features more than 100 attractions, studios, murals and sculptures.

Visitors and residents alike will get an unexpected look at the destination's vibrant art scene, from hidden gems and secret underground passages filled with art, to popular staples like the award-winning Brookgreen Gardens , which features the largest collection of figurative sculpture in the U.S. and is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. The trail also features awe-inspiring oceanfront sculptures, enormous alleyway murals and micro galleries – all of which dot the landscape of the region.

"We are so proud to work with local artists and arts organizations throughout our community to help bring the Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail to life," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "The Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail will inspire people to explore our ever-evolving destination and dynamic community at The Beach and beyond."

The trail stretches from Little River and North Myrtle Beach to Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island – stopping in many of Myrtle Beach's lesser-known areas, such as historic downtown Conway, the quaint "Little Golden Town" of Aynor and the newly-minted Arts & Innovation District – along the way. To participate, guests can sign up for a free digital pass and check-in to stops to earn points. Points can be redeemed for a variety of prizes, including prints from local artists, t-shirts and even a trip to The Beach.

"There are so many passionate artists in the Myrtle Beach area, and it's an honor to help share their stories and promote their work through the Arts & Gallery Trail," explained Patricia Goodwin, executive director of the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum. "I hope visitors and residents alike take time to explore the trail, learn more about the stories of our local artists and experience the diverse arts community Myrtle Beach has to offer."

