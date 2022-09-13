MERRELL® LAUNCHES MOAB 3, THE NEXT GENERATION OF ICONIC HIKING SHOE

With the new edition of Moab, the outdoor leader develops an engaging digital initiative to encourage exploration in cities across the U.S. with the chance to win a trip to Moab, Utah

ROCKFORD, Mich., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrell®, the leading outdoor brand, announced the much-anticipated Moab 3 line for men and women. For more than 15 years, the iconic Merrell Moab hiking boots and shoes have been the leading choice for hikers everywhere, making it the bestselling hiker in the world.

An essential part of hike heritage, Moabs have long served as inspiration for new and seasoned hikers to get outdoors, offering consistency when needed most. Today, by applying new technology to what consumers loved about Moab 2, Merrell is breathing new life into the celebrated design, offering a more environmentally friendly shoe with even more comfort, stability, and traction.

"Without jeopardizing what consumers have come to love about our bestselling Moab shoe, we were able to utilize sustainable materials in construction such as 100% recycled laces, webbing and lining, creating a more environmentally friendly Moab," said Nathan Buelow, senior brand marketing manager at Merrell. "On top of that, we analyzed every aspect to deliver a more supportive insole, a softer, more cushioned midsole, and the best in-class Vibram® outsole that provides our highest level of stability yet along with trusted traction."

To celebrate the launch of the next generation of Moab, Merrell has released an interactive digital game, Hike and Seek, where users can earn rewards by completing hiking-related challenges in the world around them with special location-based challenges in New York City and Denver. Available until October 18, Hike and Seek offers a variety of fun challenges – from social, outdoor, and retail (all at zero cost) – with the chance to win Merrell merch. Those who complete 10 or more challenges will be entered to win an all-expense paid trip for themselves and a guest to Moab, Utah in 2023.

"In developing Hike and Seek, our ultimate goal was to provide another way to get consumers outside for fresh air to benefit both their physical and mental health," added Buelow. "A hike doesn't need to be on the Appalachian Trail or to the top of a mountain, sometimes it means tying your shoes and exploring the world around you – which could be as far away as a national park or the local trail around the corner from wherever you call home."

New innovative features of the Moab 3 include:

Increased ankle support

An all-new Air Cushion heel to absorb shock and add comfort and stability

Upgraded lugs and toe contour

Recycled laces and webbing paired with a breathable mesh upper

The advanced Vibram® TC5+ outsole is designed with a technical compound with great overall performance for multisport, outdoor, mountain bike, snow sports, and water sports. Its non-marking formula delivers an all-around balance of grip, traction, durability, and flexibility. In addition, the Moab 3 boasts Merrell Air Cushion and Super Rebound Compound in the heel, providing durable shock absorption to help reduce torque, add stability, and allow for a smooth transition into the midfoot.

For more information on Merrell, please visit merrell.com/moab-3. For more information on Merrell's Hike and Seek, please visit MerrellMoabOn.com.

ABOUT MERRELL:

Merrell® exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell® is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel.

