Demandbase Partners with Snowflake to Deliver Access to Account Intelligence

Customers Can Now Leverage Demandbase Smart Data on Snowflake Marketplace, Accelerating Go-to-Market Strategies

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today announced the launch of Demandbase Smart Data on Snowflake Marketplace through a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

Snowflake Marketplace, powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking approach to data in the cloud, allows companies to receive direct access to raw data products and leverage data quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies sharing, collaboration, and the commercialization of data, data services and applications, enabling users to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across Snowflake.

"Partnering with Snowflake is a great step forward in data accessibility for B2B companies, ensuring accessibility to first- and third-party B2B data," said Asher Mathew, vice president of Go-to-Market for Data Cloud at Demandbase. "Today's buying journey is almost entirely done digitally and anonymously. In order to scale, companies need access to data and insights that will help them to better understand accounts and power their GTM strategies. Demandbase provides world-class data and intelligence to create personalized marketing and sales experiences."

Snowflake customers can now leverage Demandbase Smart Data on Snowflake Marketplace and work with the Demandbase Data Cloud team to gain a true 360-degree view of their entire GTM from identification to close and beyond. Joint customers can now access over 55M accounts worldwide, leverage over 113M contacts, 19K technographics covering frontend and backend technologies, and more than 325K intent keywords to elevate their GTM.

"B2B data is complex and customers are consistently running into access barriers," said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace. "Together, Demandbase and Snowflake are working to remove those challenges, helping joint customers accelerate their GTM, and hit their goals more quickly and efficiently through Snowflake Marketplace."

