Sync Your Style with Brand New OtterBox Cases for the new iPhone 14 lineup

-Rugged and Cute Phone Cases Available Now-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox, the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S, covers the new iPhone 14 lineup with trendy and protective phone cases to fit every style. Plus – for the first time ever, Frē Series joins the OtterBox line-up for fully waterproof protection.

OtterBox cases, screen protection, power and MagSafe accessories for the new iPhone 14 lineup are available now.

"OtterBox offers a wide range of cases, so you can customize your new iPhone," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "With tons of different colors and styles, OtterBox phone cases show off the beautiful and durable design of the phone and add an extra layer of protection. Plus, with MagSafe compatible cases, you can enhance your iPhone experience with OtterBox MagSafe accessories."

Cute Phone Cases

The extensive line of OtterBox cases for the iPhone 14 lineup compliments everyone's needs. Symmetry Series is a cute iPhone 14 case available in pretty florals, bold colors and trendy designs. These patterned, solid and clear phone cases feature an all-new super slim design. This ultra-sleek and stylish iPhone 14 case is made with more than 50% recycled plastic and has three times the military drop standard protection. Also be sure to check out Strada Series, a premium leather folio case perfect for protecting your device and storing essential cards and cash. The folio can act as a stand and protects the display when not in use. Find Symmetry Series and Strada Series, available now, on otterbox.com.

OtterBox Favorites

Defender Series is the classic protective phone case from OtterBox and is built for everything from rugged adventures to daily drops. Other favorites such as versatile Commuter Series and Otter + Pop Symmetry Series featuring a built-in grip and more are also available now.

MagSafe Phone Cases

Build your iPhone ecosystem with OtterBox MagSafe compatible cases and other accessories. Symmetry Series+ and Defender Series XT feature built-in magnet arrays to enhance compatibility with iPhone 14 and OtterBox MagSafe accessories, available now on otterbox.com.

Waterproof Phone Cases

Don't miss your favorite waterproof case, now under the OtterBox brand. Frē Series is a waterproof iPhone case comprised of over 60 percent recycled materials that covers your new iPhone with 360-degrees of protection. Frē Series, engineered by LifeProof, sports the legendary waterproof design with a slim, modern silhouette that is ready to jump in the water, drop in the office and hit the town all in one day. Frē Series is coming soon to otterbox.com.

Additional Accessories

OtterBox has a full line of accessories for new iPhone 14 outside of phone cases. Pair a MagSafe case from OtterBox with a new 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe, MagSafe Power Bank or a wallet for all your essential cards. Further protect your display new display with Amplify and Alpha Glass screen protection. New material enhancements make these screen protectors 40% more durable, and they are backed by the new OtterBox Protection Program.

OtterBox cases for the iPhone 14 lineup are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.2 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1 Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Defender Series Pro, Commuter Series, Strada Series Folio, Strada Series Via, Otter + Pop are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

