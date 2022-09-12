KILZ® & BEHR PRO® OFFER PROFESSIONAL PAINTERS AN OPPORTUNITY TO WIN A CUSTOM VAN STOCKED WITH ALL THE TOOLS FOR ANY JOB

The trusted primer and paint brands partner with MotorTrend® Group to give away a combined value of $115,000 in professional materials to one lucky winner of the KILZ® Ultimate Pro Van Contest

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KILZ® & BEHR PRO® are teaming up to bring back their KILZ® Ultimate Pro Van Contest in partnership with MotorTrend® Group. For the second year in a row, KILZ and BEHR PRO will be giving away a brand new, fully equipped van with a professional painters' package, including all of the tools a professional needs and more, valued at more than $115,000.

KILZ® Ultimate Pro Van Contest (PRNewswire)

The KILZ Pro Van Contest was born from the brand's commitment to the professional painter community and continues to provide the industry with an opportunity to win a quality setup made for success. In addition to being outfitted with KILZ and BEHR PRO products, the van will feature items from 3M®, Werner® and Graco® Inc. to bring the prize to the next level.

"It's important to us to set up professionals for success, and we want to continue to provide access to dependable products they can rely on for their jobs," says Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Behr Paint Company. "The KILZ Ultimate Pro Van Contest is a great way to celebrate and give this community a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to truly drive their business forward."

The prize, valued at $115,000, includes:

A Customized 2021 Cargo Van featuring vinyl flooring, mechanical ladder system, custom galley and sink with water system, rack system, infotainment system (including speakers), cameras, exterior lighting, refrigerator, sound system

KILZ Brand – Five Primer varieties ( KILZ ® Original, KILZ 2® All-Purpose, KILZ 3® Premium, KILZ ® Restoration and KILZ ® Mold + Mildew primers)

BEHR PREMIUM PLUS® and BEHR PRO® Interior and Exterior Paints

3M – Painters' Tape and supplies

Werner ­– Werner® ­Ladders, Weather Guard® bins, mats, and hook holders

Graco – Airless sprayers and accessories

"We are so pumped to bring this contest back for pros on the road! We are bringing version 2.0 of the ultimate workspace for paint professionals, customized specifically for them. Full of thoughtful touches and functional features, this van will not only be chockful of supplies to get the job done, it will have all of the extras that will make the job enjoyable while bringing in a sense of pride," said Sean P. Holman, Content Director for MotorTrend Group.

To enter the contest, pros can share a video of their professional skills or a project photo showcasing the quality of their work. Visit http://www.kilz.com/provan to learn more. Entries will be accepted starting on September 12, 2022 at 9 a.m. PT, through November 12, 2022 at 11:59 a.m. ET, and the winner will be announced in the weeks following the end of the submission period. No purchase necessary.

About KILZ® Products

Since 1974, the KILZ® brand has served professional painters and do-it-yourselfers with a trusted line of professional grade, hardworking coatings products, including the #1 selling primer in the industry. With a durable, long-lasting finish, the quality of KILZ products has been trusted for generations, creating a legacy of quality and performance. Also included in this award-winning product lineup is the Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines® Paint collection. For more information, and to find a nearby KILZ brand retailer in the United States or Canada, visit KILZ.com. The KILZ brand is owned by Santa Ana, Calif.-based Behr Paint Company, a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the BEHR®, KILZ®, WHIZZ® and E&J® brands is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. For more information, visit Behr.com. Professional contractors can visit BEHRPRO.com to learn about BEHR products and BEHR PRO® services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

Media Contact:

M BOOTH

KILZ@mbooth.com

KILZ (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KILZ